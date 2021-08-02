No Big Fat Bollywood wedding for Janhvi Kapoor? The actress’s idea of ​​a dream wedding will leave you shocked

Janhvi Kapoor recently told her what kind of wedding she wanted and it’s not the typical Bollywood you imagine. In fact, you would be surprised to know who she wants to be here as a stylist at her wedding. And no, it’s not Manish Malhotra. So, for those who aren’t in the know, Janhvi Kapoor recently shot for The Peacock Magazine. It was a wedding photoshoot and she chatted about everything about the bride as well. From the theme of her wedding to her trousseau, her destination and more, the actress from Dhadak has put everything forward. Read also – ALERT Poll Mode! Janhvi Kapoor or Neha Sharma looking HOTTER in the nude dress? Vote now

Asked about her bachelorette party, Janhvi Kapoor said she would like to have him in Capri on a yacht. Following the traditional route, Janhvi wants her marriage to be in Tirupathi. When asked where would she like her Mehndi and Sangeet to be held, the Dostana 2 actress replied, “in our house in Mylapore”. When asked about the reception, the actress seemed skeptical of the same. Instead, she asked, “Is reception necessary? then added that she would probably eliminate all of that. Asked about the theme, she said she wanted everything to be traditional with mogras and candles. She said she hadn’t really thought about the decor but wanted it to be very simple and basic. Additionally, the actress isn’t looking for celebrations lasting a week or so and instead wants “Two days, I’ll do it.” She also talked about her wedding outfit and there’s nothing fancy either. To read also – BLOW OF HEART! Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 REPORTING once again here is when the shooting will resume the next one? [EXCLUSIVE]

When asked who would be her stylist, without stopping, she replied: “my sister”. Khushi Kapoor has garnered a lot of attention for her Instagram posts. She also explained what kind of songs she would dance to and more. Check out the full video below: Also Read – Janhvi Kapoor Poses In An Unbuttoned Shirt In Alluring New Photoshoot

Meanwhile, on the job front, Janhvi has Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2 in the pipeline.

