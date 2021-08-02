Bollywood PR guru Dale Bhagwagar had suggested Bigg Boss split into two seasons per year





Bollywood PR Dale Bhagwagar Bombay, August 2: In 2017, while speaking to Bollywood entertainment industry website Dhamaka, Bollywood public relations guru Dale Bhagwagar suggested that Bigg Boss “will do a lot of good if he splits into two seasons. in one year”. At that time, few people seemed to understand this suggestion. Until a few days ago, when we heard that Bigg Boss was going to have two seasons this year, one being Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar and streamed on Voot, and the other being Bigg Boss hosted by Salman. Khan on Colors. In the site Four years ago, the entertainment publicist noted that Bigg Boss is India’s biggest reality TV brand. Besides his show in Hindi, he has already diversified into regional language editions. Along with the “celebrities” he has already brought in “commoners” not only from Mumbai but from all over the country, thus increasing his publicity and spicy value. “The next logical step might be to split it into two seasons per year – one for ‘commoners’ and one for ‘celebrities’. If this happens, manufacturers may be able to generate double the sales of the BB brand, ”the Bollywood publicist said. It can be noted here that Dale’s comments on Bigg Boss have always been taken seriously as he is referred to as Bigg Boss Public Relations Specialist in the media for many years. In addition to handling the personal PR of big names in Bollywood such as Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty, Priyanka Chopra and films like Don Shah Rukh Khan and Rock On Farhan Akhtar, the Bollywood PR took care of the publicity. and the crisis. management for 20 full names that have been on Bigg Boss. Dale also previously managed the public relations of Shilpa Shetty, who became a global icon against racism when she bravely faced Celebrity Big Brother in the UK, winning the show. The famous publicist had also informed that the UK has long had two seasons of Big Brother. “Not many people know that Jade Goody, who faced Shilpa Shetty on the international reality show, was actually the winner of Big Brother Having Commoners.” After earning this, she entered Celebrity Big Brother. Not realizing that the tactics she used on Big Brother might not work with the most stylish people she faced in Celebrity Big Brother, Jade began. to apply a similar torture strategy on CBB. It backfired when Shilpa decided to stand up to Jade, ”Dale explained. Now it has been reported that Bigg Boss OTT will have a mix of influencers, social media stars, and some celebrities as candidates. It is rumored that some of the top performers will also have the chance to take part in the Bigg Boss 15 main show which will air on Colors, with Salman Khan as the host.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zee5.com/zee5news/bollywood-pr-guru-dale-bhagwagar-had-suggested-that-bigg-boss-should-split-into-two-seasons-a-year The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos