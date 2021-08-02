Here are some Bollywood approved striped sarees to display at the next event





Saree is an evergreen outfit. It’s something you can wear to any kind of function, but it sure will never go out of style. However, you may get bored of the same old saree designs so this time try something new with striped sarees. Striped sarees seem to be the trend, as many Bollywood women sport this style. If you are also planning to wear a striped saree, take inspiration from our Bollywood divas. Deepika padukone Deepika Padukone wears a pretty white and gold striped saree that she has paired with a simple gold mid-sleeve blouse. The fabric and color of this saree gives it a totally traditional look even with the stripes. Along with the charming saree, Deepika wears large jewelry including a necklace and earrings. She went for thick makeup with a winged lining and tied her hair up into a sleek ponytail. She styled the look perfectly and is absolutely stunning. She is Mirza The style queen manages to stand out even at this age. In this look, she wears a black and white striped saree with a narrow gold trim. She teamed her saree with a plain black, half-sleeved blouse. She perfectly dried her hair and applied light makeup with shiny lipstick. To accessorize, she wears a golden bracelet in her hand. Kriti kharbanda Kriti Kharbanda wears a beautiful and original saree with red and white stripes. She paired this barley sugar saree with a black blouse. In order to give it more structure, she added a black belt to her waist. This belt works as a centerpiece for the look. Kriti opted for nude makeup with straight hair. To accessorize, she wears chunky silver earrings and looks absolutely stunning. Don’t Miss: Bollywood actresses looked stunning in Banarasi Lehengas Karishma kapoor Karishma Kapoor wears a pretty black and gray striped saree with a narrow border. She paired the sari with a black velvet blouse adorned with silver. She styled the saree perfectly to look gorgeous. She went for light makeup with smoky eyes and tied her hair back into a ponytail with a puff. She wears a black pouch for all her essentials. The centerpiece of this look is definitely the black choker with a silver pendant. Don’t Miss: 3 Times Alia Bhatt Showed Us How To Wear Pink Lehenga Kajol The ’90s Bollywood queen makes a style statement in this black and white striped saree (Bollywood approved white t-shirt) which she teamed with a black sleeveless blouse. The saree has a beautiful black border and looks great on Kajol. With the saree, Kajol kept her hair and makeup spotless. To accessorize, she added a choker and wears nude block heels with the outfit. Kajol is absolutely gorgeous in this cute look. For more stories like this, stay tuned to HerZindagi!

