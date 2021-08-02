Hong Kong Singer and Activist Arrested for Corrupt Conduct | Hong Kong





A prominent Hong Kong singer and pro-democracy activist has been arrested by the city’s anti-corruption watchdog on charges of breaking the law by singing at a political rally three years ago. Anthony Wong’s arrest on Monday is the latest official measure against those calling for greater democracy in semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Hong Kong’s Independent Anti-Corruption Commission said Wong performed two songs at the 2018 rally and urged attendees to vote for pro-democracy candidate Au Nok-hin in a by-election. The watchdog also indicted Au, who won the election, in part for publicizing the rally on social media and saying Wong would perform. The watchdog said in a statement that providing refreshments and entertainment to others during an election event was corrupt conduct and a serious offense and against the election ordinance. Local media reported that Wong had been released on bail. Au has been in prison since March after being one of 47 pro-democracy activists arrested for alleged subversion in an unofficial primary election they organized last year. The informal polls, which have historically been hosted by both sides of the political divide, brought together over 600,000 people and were widely viewed as an unofficial statement on government. The arrests come as authorities crack down on dissent in Hong Kong following the 2019 anti-government protests sparked by fears that the former British colony might lose freedoms promised to it when it was returned to Chinese control in 1997. Opposition figures, media, legal groups, unions and activists were targeted. Last year, China imposed a sweeping national security law that has since been used to arrest more than 100 pro-democracy figures. Changes were also made to Hong Kong’s election laws to reduce the number of directly elected lawmakers and give a largely pro-Beijing committee the latitude to appoint lawmakers. The crackdown has drawn criticism from many governments around the world. Wong rose to fame in the 1980s as the lead singer of the pop duo Tat Ming Pair and later embarked on a solo career. In 1989, Tat Ming Pair performed at a benefit concert after the Tiananmen Square massacre and traveled with the North American Concert for Democracy tour in China in 1990. Wong also co-founded the advocacy group. LGBTQ + BigLove Alliance rights. He became a staunch supporter of the city’s democracy movement, supporting the 2019 protests as well as the Umbrella Revolution protests that hit the city in 2014. His support for the 2014 protests led to a ban on being held. produce in mainland China and its music has been removed from streaming sites.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/02/hong-kong-singer-activist-arrested-over-corrupt-conduct-anthony-wong The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos