Jason Momoa is disappointed with Hollywood’s attitude to action movies

Ten years ago, action star Jason Momoa seemed to be emerging fully into public consciousness as the magnetically imposing leader Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones. The truth, of course, is that its breakthrough came only after long, hard toil through the Hollywood backcountry. Lately, Momoa, who is 42, has taken on the perhaps even more difficult challenge of developing that initial impression. To that end, Momoa, who starred in Aquaman, tested his acting skills alongside Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem and Timothe Chalamet in director Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the classic sci-fi novel Dune. , which is due out in October. . Before that, at the end of August, Momoa will star in the Netflix thriller Sweet Girl, which nods to the corruption of big pharmaceutical companies amid its tough environment, as well as the second season of its Apple series, See, a drama. family clad in blood, post-apocalyptic clothing. I can finally play characters with depth and color, says Momoa, speaking to Zoom from London, where he was filming a sequel to Aquaman. It has been a long road, my brother.

I’m curious to hear your take on superhero movies. People love them, obviously, but you also get things like Martin Scorsese says they are closer to the rides than to the movies. These are sales-oriented films, but what margin do you think you have to make them artistically credible as well? It’s like how people say this the music is poppy and this cool music. But do you know how hard it is to get your music out there for people to hear? It’s all subjective. I try not to snack on anything. So, yeah, superhero movies are gum, but they’re like Greek mythology – they have good and bad, heartbreaking times. And, my God, you take away other art forms if you stop doing them. You take away the visual effects, you take away what you can do with makeup. I’m not someone who is hired to star in a lot of movie theaters, but by being able to make a superhero movie, I can make a movie about something that is really close to my heart. I have a vision for all of Aquaman. There are environmental issues that I can put there. So while you go there, Oh yeah, it’s just that popcorn movie, I’m like, well, I can open people’s eyes to things that are important to me.

Jason Momoa with Amber Heard and Willem Dafoe in Aquaman (2018).

In my reading of your career, it seems like it wasn’t until you played Khal Drogo and had a clear personality that the lead roles started to come. Does this agree with your experience? No. People were like, Oh, we love Jason, but they still didn’t know what to do with me. Then Zack Snyder called and he wanted me to audition for Batman, and I was like, Nah. I couldn’t see myself having Batman, so I almost said no to it all. But I did the audition, and I played it like Batman was that vagabond, some kind of con artist. I knew they weren’t going to get me started, so I thought I might as well do something fun. I did this and it was exactly what Zack wanted for Arthur Curry. So he called me at the office, and he said: Do you know who I want you to play? And I like, Lobo. He’s like, no, not Lobo. And I’m like, he’s the only person who can take on Batman, Superman. He said: The good news is, you are Aquaman. The bad news is that no one will know for another three or four years. Then it was brutal, just trying to do odd jobs: you’re in a scene from Justice League or Batman or Superman. Then you get to Aquaman.

I saw a preview of Dune and Oh you are lucky [expletive]. It’s awesome ?

It was a cool movie to watch on the big screen. It was a cool movie. Do you know what to do? They should do the four to six hour version of the first half. It’s like, let’s watch the four to five hour movie like a TV show; I can choose when I want to watch everything. I want to see the whole vision of Deniss. I don’t want it to be cut.

Momoa in the dunes.

Much of the dialogue of your characters is heavy science fiction exhibit. How did you think about the challenge of delivering this material in an interesting way? This scene was terrifying. I like, if you [expletive] It’s okay, Momoa. Do you want to know how I delivered this? I had the time of my life. Because I’m so happy to have a master class with these actors around me. And the craziest thing is that I see Denis, he approaches Javier Bardem, and gives him notes. I like, how does he give him Remarks? He gives it notes, he comes back and the delivery is even better! I got the worst score. If I don’t come and know my [expletive], I’m going to have too much in my head. I am not well in my head. I must be animal, primitive. I have to reserve it in the first three takes. After that I [expletive]. So I do my stupid jargon and not a note. I love, thank goodness.

I don’t know how closely you’ve followed all of this, but Game of Thrones has inspired a lot of talk about its portrayal of sexual assault scenes and his treatment of women in general. Do you think differently today about these scenes? Would you do one now? Do you have any regrets? These types of scenes may appear to belong to an older cultural moment. Well it was important to represent Drogo and his style. You play against someone like Genghis Khan. It was a really, really, really hard thing to do. But my job was to play something like that, and that’s not a good thing, and that’s what this character was. It’s not my job to go, wouldn’t I? I’ve never really been asked about Do you regret playing a role? Well put it this way: I’ve done it before. Don’t do it again.

Momoa in Game of Thrones (2011).

The first episode of the new season of See opens with a big fight scene between you and a few other actors. I wondered how, in a scene like this, an actor balances the technical aspect of hitting their marks and nailing the choreography by incorporating emotion. In these cases, should the first supplant the second? When you look, do you feel like there’s a character in there? If it looks like I’m doing these moves without any characters attached, I mean, you see my character talking to his son, telling him how he’s trying to train him. It’s full of nuances. But what if you don’t see this? For a long time, my career was all about action, and that’s how I could express my characters. There is a lot of physics in my acting, and it’s different for each character. One thing that disappoints me a bit is the respect that the action gets. People love it and it’s not respected at the Oscars. It’s always pretty funny to me when you work with other actors and they’re fantastic, and then when you have to do something physical with them and they’re not good at it. It’s like, it’s your work.

You said you had a vision for the whole of Aquaman. Are you able to articulate this vision for me? No.

Oh, man. Sorry.

You also mentioned how being in superhero movies can make movies you really care about. What other types of films would they be? The ones I wanted to do were doing, and I can’t really talk about them. This is not the right time. You have three topics to discuss: you have See, you have Dune, you have Sweet Girl. It’s unfortunate that I can’t talk about it, but we have enough more to say.

Very well. I read how you got your period after Alert in Malibu: Hawaii when you were kind of a wanderer. What can you tell me about this period of your life? I was rock climbing. I was pretty much living in this Airstream outside of LA and I was sick of waiting on the phone and waiting for auditions, and I just went climbing. If I heard nothing, I would climb. I was also interested in different religions, so I went to France and Italy. I went to Tibet. I went to Japan. I sort of lived all my dreams.

Momoa on Baywatch: Hawaii (1999-2001).

Are you missing those days? No, I did it to the max. Lived the real one [expletive].

What do you mean by lived the real [expletive]? Do you have a memory that comes to your mind? Not really for you. Or for the world.

So beyond its action elements, what aspects of Sweet Girl do you think might resonate? How could the big pharmaceutical companies not register with people right now? I’ve never played anything like this before, I’ve never done research like this before. Big scary pharmas, mate.

Momoa with Isabela Merced in Sweet Girl.

What research stood out to you? I don’t really want to talk about big pharma right now.

OK, I guess it was done. Thank you for taking the time to speak with me. Yeah, and I wanted to bring up something that left me with a bad feeling. When you brought up Game of Thrones you brought up what’s going on with my character and would I do it again. I was disappointed when you asked me that. It’s just disgusting forcing myself to take something out. As if an actor even had the choice to do that. We didn’t really have the right to do anything. There are producers, there are screenwriters, there are directors, and you can’t come and tell yourself, I’m not going to do it because it’s not kosher right now and not just in the political climate. It never happens. So this is a question that seems icky. I just wanted you to know that.

Yeah, well, thanks again. Absoutely.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity from two conversations.