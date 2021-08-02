I was surprised after hearing about the pairing

A few weeks ago, it was reported that Divyanka Tripathi had been offered the lead role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. The actress herself confirmed the report. However, it was later reported that she could not relate to the character. BollywoodLife.com then reported that their twinning with Nakuul Mehta would look odd. A source had informed BollywoodLife.com, “Divyanka was approached for the show but after the look test they felt she looked much older than Nakul in the male lead and therefore decided against her. ” Divyanka was offered the role because of her “branding” due to her stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, but after the look test, the creators thought, the source said, “Keeping that in mind , the creators decided to look for someone else for the part. ” Read also – Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Is this the REAL REASON why Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is not part of the project? [Exclusive]

And now Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has responded to the report. The actress herself agrees that her twinning with Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta would have seemed a bit odd. She said she was surprised when she heard about the pairing. She also revealed that her family felt the same. She said: “Regarding the report that I look older than him on screen, I totally agree with that. Because when I was offered the show and ‘I was offered this idea, I was surprised after hearing about the twinning and my family also reacted the same way. They thought we were going to look a little offbeat. But when I spoke to the show crew over the phone, agreed to do the look test. I wanted to do the look test and see how our pair actually look on screen. As an actor, I always like to do a scene first or do a look test, that’s how I’m convinced to do a particular project. I like to know if I’m able to do it, I don’t even need to to see on screen, I just like to feel the process. ” Also Read – Today’s TV Trending: Sonu Nigam Unveils Leaving Indian Idol As Judge, Divyanka Tripathi Refuses To Do Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 & More

She added, “After playing the character I still wasn’t able to identify with it and I think it’s a very personal choice. If I can’t relate to it, it doesn’t mean not to say that someone else won’t either. Someone else can relate to and could do it 200% justice to the show. And I’m sure season 2 would be another one. Balaji’s big hit. Actually, they should be happy that an actor didn’t feel passionate and told them in advance, that would be great for the show. So I felt that Nakuul and I won’t match or look good together on screen. I agree with that thought. I think someone else who will come on board to star will do the show justice and I had conveyed my thought. I did it personally. ” Read also – Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya finally REVEALS if she will be part of the show

Meanwhile, Divyanka is currently winning hearts as Dhaakad sherni in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

