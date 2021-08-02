Entertainment
I was surprised after hearing about the pairing
A few weeks ago, it was reported that Divyanka Tripathi had been offered the lead role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. The actress herself confirmed the report. However, it was later reported that she could not relate to the character. BollywoodLife.com then reported that their twinning with Nakuul Mehta would look odd. A source had informed BollywoodLife.com, “Divyanka was approached for the show but after the look test they felt she looked much older than Nakul in the male lead and therefore decided against her. ” Divyanka was offered the role because of her “branding” due to her stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, but after the look test, the creators thought, the source said, “Keeping that in mind , the creators decided to look for someone else for the part. ”
And now Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has responded to the report. The actress herself agrees that her twinning with Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta would have seemed a bit odd. She said she was surprised when she heard about the pairing. She also revealed that her family felt the same. She said: “Regarding the report that I look older than him on screen, I totally agree with that. Because when I was offered the show and ‘I was offered this idea, I was surprised after hearing about the twinning and my family also reacted the same way. They thought we were going to look a little offbeat. But when I spoke to the show crew over the phone, agreed to do the look test. I wanted to do the look test and see how our pair actually look on screen. As an actor, I always like to do a scene first or do a look test, that’s how I’m convinced to do a particular project. I like to know if I’m able to do it, I don’t even need to to see on screen, I just like to feel the process. ”
She added, “After playing the character I still wasn’t able to identify with it and I think it’s a very personal choice. If I can’t relate to it, it doesn’t mean not to say that someone else won’t either. Someone else can relate to and could do it 200% justice to the show. And I’m sure season 2 would be another one. Balaji’s big hit. Actually, they should be happy that an actor didn’t feel passionate and told them in advance, that would be great for the show. So I felt that Nakuul and I won’t match or look good together on screen. I agree with that thought. I think someone else who will come on board to star will do the show justice and I had conveyed my thought. I did it personally. ”
Meanwhile, Divyanka is currently winning hearts as Dhaakad sherni in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.
Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.
// jQuery(window).scroll(function(){ // if (isInView(jQuery('#live-blog-update'))){ // getMoreBlogEntries(); // } // });
$(document).ready(function(){ $('#commentbtn').on("click",function(){ (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=179720252061082&autoLogAppEvents=1"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
$(".cmntbox").toggle(); }); });
Sources
2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/tv/entertainment-news-television-news-divyanka-tripathi-on-being-offered-bade-achhe-lagte-hain-2-opposite-nakuul-mehta-i-was-surprised-after-hearing-about-the-pairing-1886001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]Website: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]