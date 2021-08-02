‘Bigg Boss’ Malayalam 3: Mohanlal reveals actor Manikuttan as winner





“Bigg Boss” Malayalam host Mohanlal made the announcement during the show’s finale on August 1.

The title winner of the reality TV show leader Malayalam 3, hosted by Mollywood star Mohanlal, was announced during the grand finale on Sunday, August 1. Malayalam actor Manikuttan was announced winner of the season and won the trophy with an apartment worth Rs 75 lakh. The final three hour episode was filled with several stage performances and dance numbers. Manikuttan, while accepting the trophy, sang the song of AR Rahmans Ella Pugazhum, which is about attributing his victory to the Almighty. In the finale, a teary-eyed Manikuttan expressed his gratitude to actor Mohanlal for making him a better person and also thanked the other contestants, his parents as well as his supporters. Notably, Manikuttan decided to quit the series midway through the third season due to a disagreement with contestant and actor Sandhya. He attended two counseling sessions before coming home. Citing lines from AR Rahmans Ella Pugazhum’s track, Manikuttan also wrote a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday. “I thank God for having been able to participate in the leader show and through it, earn all your love. You were introduced to me through the cinema. You loved me through Bigg Boss. Thank you all. My sincere best wishes to all candidates – yours, Mk, he wrote. Thomas Janes aka Manikuttan has mostly starred in Malayalam films during his career. He starred in the 2005 film Malayalam Boyfriend, Co-starring actors Mukesh and Sreenivasan. He will also be seen in several upcoming films including Mohanlals marakkar and next Tamil anthology Navarasa. The last episode of leader Malayalam 3 aired on Asianet channel and also airs on Disney Plus Hotstar. Sai Vishnu was announced as the first finalist, while Dimpal Bhat was declared the second finalist of the season, followed by other contenders such as Ramzan Muhammed, Anoop Krishnan, Rithu Manthra, Kidilam Firoz and Noby Marcose. Saying goodbye to the contestants and the audience in the final, Mohanlal thanked viewers and technicians, and also assured that the team would be back with next season. The show was abruptly suspended after the sets of leader Malayalam Season 3 has been sealed off by Tamil Nadu Police for violating COVID-19 lockdown standards.

