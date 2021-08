Chinese Box Office: “Raging Fire” Opens with $ 37.2 Million – The Hollywood Reporter

Raging fire, the latest film by the late Hong Kong director Benny Chan, burned down in its first weekend in Chinese theaters, opening at $ 37.2 million from Friday to Sunday, according to data from box office tracker Artisan Gateway . Produced by Emperor Motion Pictures and Sil-Metropole Organization of Hong Kong, with Tencent Pictures, Raging fire stars Donnie Yen as a righteous cop whose past catches up with him when a former protégé turned corrupt, played by Nicholas Tse, seeks revenge. A mainstay of the golden age of action cinema in Hong Kong, Chan (Big ball, Gen-X Cops) was diagnosed with cancer shortly after production on Raging fire started and passed away in August 2020. His staff took charge of post-production, and the film’s release has been repeatedly delayed due to the pandemic. Finally, in Chinese theaters, the film achieved rave reviews and social scores, scoring 9.5 / 10 on Maoyan and 7.7 by Douban users. Maoyan is planning strong legs for the action flick, with his full run predicted at $ 156 million. Seasonal Romantic Drama of the Huayi Brothers Summer to come, directed by Leste Chen, opened in second place with $ 20.6 million. The film tells the love story of a girl who failed the all-important university entrance exam in China and a free-spirited boy she meets who must also return to school. school because he failed the big test the first time. It stars Zhang Zifeng, Hao Lei and Wu Lei. Maoyan predicts the film will gross around $ 50 million. Light Chaser’s animated hit Green snake, which debuted at the top of the charts a week ago, came in third place with $ 10.8 million, bringing his cumulative total to $ 56.8 million. The animated sequel is well on its way to reaching a career total of over $ 80 million, which will make it Light Chaser’s most successful release to date. Bona Film Group’s pseudo-propagandist pandemic drama Chinese doctors added $ 5.1 million for an amount of $ 192.3 million. Next weekend will see the release of the first imported western in nearly two months. It won’t be a Hollywood summer blockbuster, however. The first foreign film to break China’s July-August blackout on non-Chinese film releases will be the obscure British Christmas 2020 film, A Christmas present from Bob, a sequel to the 2016 biographical drama A street cat named Bob. The film is produced by London-based Parkhouse Pictures and directed by Charles Martin Smith, but is also financially supported by Chinese production company DDDream.

