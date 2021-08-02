Actor dons producer cap to stage play about male friendship

Dave Register has performed on Broadway and has appeared on television and in movies. This week, the Maine actor stars in a quiet little room that will be staged outside behind a cafe in Portland’s East Bayside.

“The Aliens,” by Annie Baker, tells the story of two angry young men who meet in a cafe in rural Vermont to talk about music and poetry. They become friends with a young employee, who joins their conversations about Charles Bukowski. It is a play about the difficult nature of friendship between men.

“It’s a simple story about guys trying to connect and don’t really have the emotional intelligence or the vocabulary to do so,” Register said. “Why can’t guys be loving and honest with each other? If they could, imagine how much simpler and safer the world would be.

It takes place Thursday through August 15 behind Tandem Coffee Roasters, 122 Anderson St. The play is a group effort involving Tandem, Mayo Street Arts and East Shore Arts, a theater, film and new media company established this year by Register. “The Aliens” is his first production.

Register, who recently returned from Los Angeles, Maine and lives in South Portland, read the play while studying acting at Columbia University. One of his teachers, Sam Gold, conducted the original production in 2010 at the Rattlestick Playwrights Theater in New York City.

“At the time, I wasn’t quite the right age for any of the characters, but something about it resonated with me. I reread it over and over again, and I always had in mind that it was a play that I would do someday, ”he said.

That day came during the pandemic.

This winter, Register started thinking about producing a play in Portland and what that might look like. He assumed it would be outside, with a small cast. At the same time, he was teaching a contemporary stage study course on Zoom and using a scene from “The Aliens” as part of the course. When one of the students did a great job with the material, Register did what he needed to do next.

He had to produce the play.

“It was one of those times when everything clicked,” he said. “I knew we could do it. We just had to find the right place and the right co-producer, and I would try myself as a producer for the first time and put some weight on it. “

In a way, Register had considerable weight to throw away. He grew up in Cape Elizabeth with an interest in the theater and quickly moved from performing at Portland Stage in 2010 to Broadway in 2016, where he replaced Russell Tovey in the Tony Award-winning cover of “A View from the Bridge” by Arthur Miller. . “He also appeared in the original Broadway production of“ Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. ”His film credits include“ The Witch Files ”and“ The Price, ”and he appeared on television in“ Madam Secretary ” and “FBI”.

In “The Aliens”, he plays Jasper, one of the two oldest friends. Sam Rapaport plays his boyfriend, KJ, and Parker Hough plays Evan, the teenage cafe employee. The three form an unlikely bond as they search for connection and meaning to a theme that feels particularly relevant during the pandemic.

Register recruited Sally Wood to direct the play. Wood made Register for his professional stage debut, a production of John Cariani’s “Last Gas” at Portland Stage. He then enlisted the support of Will Pratt, owner of Tandem, who agreed to host the play, and Mayo Street Arts to co-produce it. And he rallied the neighborhood. Rising Tide Brewing Co., Deans Sweets, Evo Kitchen + Bar, and Urban Farm Fermentory are all involved in various promotions.

The outdoor space behind Tandem is perfect for this game, Register said a hyper-realistic cafe setting for hyper-realistic play. He imagines an audience of 50 people maximum, seated on three sides around the actors, with the ambient sounds of the city as a backdrop. It’s a quiet room, full of breaks. Playwright Baker’s direction suggests that at least a third of the play is silent, and the pauses “should all be uncomfortably long.”

With its small cast and natural exterior setting, the piece looked like a “perfect project” for these uncertain times, Register said. “The location, space and the general atmosphere feel good.

He expects “The Aliens” to be the first production of his new East Shore Arts.

“My plan after COVID is to work where I have to work and work where the job requires me to work and be here in Maine when that doesn’t happen or to work here in Maine. If all goes well and we don’t totally cover this up, maybe we’ll do another one, ”he said.

