Entertainment
Actor dons producer cap to stage play about male friendship
Dave Register has performed on Broadway and has appeared on television and in movies. This week, the Maine actor stars in a quiet little room that will be staged outside behind a cafe in Portland’s East Bayside.
“The Aliens,” by Annie Baker, tells the story of two angry young men who meet in a cafe in rural Vermont to talk about music and poetry. They become friends with a young employee, who joins their conversations about Charles Bukowski. It is a play about the difficult nature of friendship between men.
“It’s a simple story about guys trying to connect and don’t really have the emotional intelligence or the vocabulary to do so,” Register said. “Why can’t guys be loving and honest with each other? If they could, imagine how much simpler and safer the world would be.
It takes place Thursday through August 15 behind Tandem Coffee Roasters, 122 Anderson St. The play is a group effort involving Tandem, Mayo Street Arts and East Shore Arts, a theater, film and new media company established this year by Register. “The Aliens” is his first production.
Register, who recently returned from Los Angeles, Maine and lives in South Portland, read the play while studying acting at Columbia University. One of his teachers, Sam Gold, conducted the original production in 2010 at the Rattlestick Playwrights Theater in New York City.
“At the time, I wasn’t quite the right age for any of the characters, but something about it resonated with me. I reread it over and over again, and I always had in mind that it was a play that I would do someday, ”he said.
That day came during the pandemic.
This winter, Register started thinking about producing a play in Portland and what that might look like. He assumed it would be outside, with a small cast. At the same time, he was teaching a contemporary stage study course on Zoom and using a scene from “The Aliens” as part of the course. When one of the students did a great job with the material, Register did what he needed to do next.
He had to produce the play.
“It was one of those times when everything clicked,” he said. “I knew we could do it. We just had to find the right place and the right co-producer, and I would try myself as a producer for the first time and put some weight on it. “
In a way, Register had considerable weight to throw away. He grew up in Cape Elizabeth with an interest in the theater and quickly moved from performing at Portland Stage in 2010 to Broadway in 2016, where he replaced Russell Tovey in the Tony Award-winning cover of “A View from the Bridge” by Arthur Miller. . “He also appeared in the original Broadway production of“ Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. ”His film credits include“ The Witch Files ”and“ The Price, ”and he appeared on television in“ Madam Secretary ” and “FBI”.
In “The Aliens”, he plays Jasper, one of the two oldest friends. Sam Rapaport plays his boyfriend, KJ, and Parker Hough plays Evan, the teenage cafe employee. The three form an unlikely bond as they search for connection and meaning to a theme that feels particularly relevant during the pandemic.
Register recruited Sally Wood to direct the play. Wood made Register for his professional stage debut, a production of John Cariani’s “Last Gas” at Portland Stage. He then enlisted the support of Will Pratt, owner of Tandem, who agreed to host the play, and Mayo Street Arts to co-produce it. And he rallied the neighborhood. Rising Tide Brewing Co., Deans Sweets, Evo Kitchen + Bar, and Urban Farm Fermentory are all involved in various promotions.
The outdoor space behind Tandem is perfect for this game, Register said a hyper-realistic cafe setting for hyper-realistic play. He imagines an audience of 50 people maximum, seated on three sides around the actors, with the ambient sounds of the city as a backdrop. It’s a quiet room, full of breaks. Playwright Baker’s direction suggests that at least a third of the play is silent, and the pauses “should all be uncomfortably long.”
With its small cast and natural exterior setting, the piece looked like a “perfect project” for these uncertain times, Register said. “The location, space and the general atmosphere feel good.
He expects “The Aliens” to be the first production of his new East Shore Arts.
“My plan after COVID is to work where I have to work and work where the job requires me to work and be here in Maine when that doesn’t happen or to work here in Maine. If all goes well and we don’t totally cover this up, maybe we’ll do another one, ”he said.
” Previous
Live musical programming: alternative rock from the 90s, folk-pop duo and jazz prodigy
Next ”
Related stories
Sources
2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/08/02/actor-puts-on-producer-hat-to-stage-play-about-male-friendship/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Invalid username / password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you submit your account email, we’ll send you an email with a reset code.