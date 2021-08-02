Drama Republic Executives Join New European Television Powerhouse – The Hollywood Reporter

The agreement, signed on July 1 between French and German media giants Mediawan and Leonine to acquire a majority stake in the British Dramatic Republic – the Emmy nominated producer of Patrick melrose, The honorable woman, The Irregulars and Rising black earth, not to mention the worldwide success Doctor Foster – quietly created a new European television center.

Last year, Mediawan, which has pan-European shingle Lagardère Studios and labels such as Call my agent! producer Mon Voisin Productions among its subsidiaries, has teamed up with Léonine, forming a joint venture with the fast-growing German film and television group whose assets include Dark producer Wiedemann & Berg, and the libraries of the former independent cinema giants Universum and Tele München. Together, they are already among the largest independent producers / distributors in Europe. But the addition of Drama Republic – Mediawan and Leonine paid an undisclosed sum for a 51% stake in the London-based group – puts the new studio firmly on Hollywood’s radar.

Put together by industry veterans Greg Brenman (Peaky Blinders, Ripper Street) and Roanna Benn (Wives of prisoners) in 2013, who run the company as joint CEOs with Creative Director Jude Liknaitzky, Drama Republic is home to some of the most acclaimed and successful television dramas of the past decade. Fruitful collaborations with the best British writers, including Hugo Blick (The honorable woman), David Nicholls (Patrick melrose, We), Tom Bidwell (The Irregulars, My Mad Fat Diary) and Mike Bartlett (Doctor Foster, king Charles III), have helped the store operation build a reputation for top-notch fiction that can travel. Bartlett Doctor Foster is one of the most successful international series in the world, sold in over 100 territories with numerous local language spinoffs, including versions in France, Germany, India and South Korea.

Along the way, Drama Republic has successfully teamed up with both local broadcasters – with the BBC on Doctor Foster and the star of Tom Hollander / Saskia Reeves We (2020), as well as with global streamers on projects such as The Irregulars and Rising black earth (Netflix), the sex addicted sitcom of Charly Clive Pure (HBO Max) and the upcoming Western series English, with Emily Blunt, currently filming in Spain and which the company is directing with Amazon and the BBC.

“Honestly, we had a lot of options on where we wanted to go with the business,” said Brenman. THR. “What really struck us with Mediawan and Léonine was the creative synergy. We really admired the work they were doing [and] they were really excited about our past shows and our developing shows. We felt they were the right partners who would support and really support all of our ambitions for the future, for the kind of shows that we love to do. “

Brenman acknowledges that in today’s market, with television series budgets “skyrocketing”, it has become impossible to fund many shows from one jurisdiction. By partnering with a pan-European studio, Drama Republic hopes to expand its options. “Obviously, with a big budget show, you can make a deal with a global streamer,” he says. “But if you can fund your project from a few territories, be it UK and America or UK and several European territories, it can be commercially advantageous, because you always have the rest of the world in. sell after you’ve funded your show.

Access to Mediawan and Leonine’s catalog of European originals was also a deciding factor in the deal, Benn notes, although Drama Republic has failed to adapt. Call my agent! Mediawan’s hit comedy series on the French film industry, which features cameos from French and Hollywood stars, is receiving a UK remake courtesy of Bron Studios and Headline Pictures.

“European intellectual property seems to be improving more and more and becoming more and more visible, as foreign language content appears more and more on our screens, be it Call my agent! or Lupine or all the Spanish shows, ”Benn says. “To have so many companies [within the Mediawan/Leonine group] with so many ideas and shows and being able to adapt them in English, or work with the people behind them, is a really exciting possibility.

Quips Liknaitzky: “The idea of ​​working with talent from Germany, France, Spain and Italy is really exciting. We would all like to reverse Brexit. And if we can do it like that, our way, it will be worth it. “