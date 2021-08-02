Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez was single and had fun on yacht vacation with friend in bikini





His Alex rodriguez world, and simply lived there. Details continue to pour in about the European yacht vacations of former New York Yankees hitters. the New York Posts Page Six reports Melanie Collins, who is a NFL journalist for CBS Sports, joined the inner circle of A-Rods for the trip, with the former New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker, and his singer wife Jesse James Decker. Collins, who joined CBS in 2018, was spotted shopping with Rodriguez in France and wearing a blue bikini while upside down. The quartet spent their time laughing and taking photos together while overseas on a huge yacht, exploring smaller passages as they boarded a small craft together, with their operator. Introducing Yankees Insider: Receive exclusive news, behind-the-scenes insight and the ability to text directly with the beat makers However, Page Six reports that Collins and Rodriguez, who met via the Deckers, are not Instagram official. They are friends. He’s on holiday. He is single and having fun. Rodriguez is on the rebound after ending his relationship in April with singer / actress Jennifer Lopez, who also recently took her own yacht vacation in Europe. Lopez, who turned 52 last month, was spotted on the high seas with ex-fiancée Ben Affleck. The couple reunited after Lopez’s engagement to Rodriguez was canceled. The three-time American League MVP celebrated more than his 46th birthday last week. He used the holidays as a pat on the back after making a deal with his financial partner Marc Lore to buy the Minnesota Timber Wolves for $ 1.5 billion. Receive Yankees SMS: Eliminate the clutter of social media and text with beat editors and columnists. Plus, get breaking news, insights and exclusive analysis every day. Register now. Thank you for relying on us to provide journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription. Mike Rosenstein can be reached at [email protected]. Tell us your coronavirus story or send a tip here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nj.com/yankees/2021/08/ex-yankees-star-alex-rodriguez-was-single-and-having-fun-on-yacht-vacation-with-bikini-clad-friend.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

