Two condos set records as Los Angeles skyscraper market soars

The pandemic has put a damper on the life of skyscrapers, as a highly infectious airborne virus made proximity to neighbors suddenly unattractive. But the condominium market has made a strong comeback, especially at the high end.

At Pendry Residences West Hollywood, a 2,681 square foot condominium overlooking the Sunset Strip just sold for $ 13 million. This is the highest price per square foot of $ 4,848 in Los Angeles condo sales history, breaking the previous record of $ 3,858, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

A second, slightly larger unit in the same building also closed Monday for $ 13.3 million, or just under $ 4,500 per square foot. The two sales, which are among the most expensive condo deals in recent years, highlight a growing demand for luxury vertical living after the pandemic pushed buyers looking for space and privacy to single-family homes.

The condos are two of 40 that will hit the market over the next year at Pendry Residences West Hollywood, a new hotel-condo hybrid opened by Montage Hotels & Resorts. The $ 500 million resort built on the former House of Blues site is one of many upcoming projects on the Sunset Strip as developers look to lure buyers into luxury condos with top-of-the-line amenities. range.

Overall Los Angeles condominium sales, whether in high-rise or low-rise buildings, jumped to 974 in the second quarter, Douglas Elliman’s data shows, most in the 17 years the real estate company has tracked transactions. That’s up 132% from 420 sales made in the quarter a year earlier, as COVID-19 protections stifled economic activity.

The luxury condo segment saw sales jump 138% year over year.

Condominium prices have also risen, but not at the breakneck pace seen in the Southern California single-family home market, where bidding wars dominate and prices are setting new records every month.

The median price of condos in Los Angeles reached $ 966,000 in the second quarter, up 9% from the first quarter and nearly 7% from the previous year, according to Douglas Elliman.

The median market price for luxury condos was $ 2.6 million, up 16% from the first quarter and 19% from the previous year quarter. The median is the point at which half of the properties sold for more and half for less.

Condominium living is a newer concept for LA Were a culture of pools and gardens, said Jim Jacobson, senior vice president of development marketing for Douglas Ellimans. But now that people can visit the units in person again, they buy everything.

He said interest in all the developments he was working on had surged over the past few months, both in terms of in-person visits and online traffic. International buyers, typically 20% to 30% of the luxury condo market, have dried up during the pandemic because they haven’t been able to travel here, but these buyers are now coming back, along with locals just looking to get away. please, he said.

People have been sitting inside and watching TV for a year, and now they’re looking to have some fun. They no longer want just four walls and a roof. They want something special: a famous architect, a famous chef or a restaurant, Jacobson said.

Montage announced its luxury residences in 2019 with plans to begin sales in early 2020; the pandemic forced the company to wait a year. The hotel opened in April and homes are now vacated in waves of five to ten.

They are unique because they live like a home but are located in this urban environment, said Tina Necrason, executive vice president of residential development at Montages.

Pendry Residences West Hollywood, a new hotel-condo hybrid opened by Montage Hotels & Resorts, includes one hotel and 40 residences that will hit the market over the next year. (Justin Coit)

Nicknamed Terraces, the two luxury condos that closed on Monday are accessible by a private elevator and span 3,000-square-foot landscaped terraces with a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, and fireplace. Additionally, the resort features a rooftop pool, gym, wine tasting room, and several restaurants run by chef Wolfgang Puck.

Coming out of the pandemic, we knew people would want to downsize their homes from a maintenance standpoint without compromising location and amenities, Necrason said. The most valuable commodity people have is time, and these homes allow residents to enjoy their time.

Douglas Elliman recently sold Residences at the West Hollywood Edition, another hotel-condo hybrid with 20 luxury units ranging from $ 5 million to $ 25 million. Jacobson attributed the response of buyers to the high-end amenities of the units and scarcity of inventory, with demand far outstripping the supply of luxury condos in the market.

The coming years will see a little more inventory in the form of One Beverly Hills, a 17.5-acre luxury mixed-use project that will bring a botanical garden and two plant-covered towers with 37 condos and a 45-room hotel. rooms at the intersection of Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards.

A render of the 17.5-acre development intended to bring luxury condos and a 45-room hotel to Beverly Hills. (Foyer + Partners)

Beverly Hills City Council recently gave the green light to the project, designed by architectural firm Foster + Partners. Of the 1.3 million square feet that can be built, approximately 120,000 square feet will be reserved for amenities such as a spa, hydrotherapy center and a 30,000 square foot athletics club.

Construction and sales will begin in a year or two, according to Chris Nickerson, director of one of the project developers, Cain International.

He said that since the vast majority of Los Angeles is zoned for residential use, the key to increasing density is to build vertically in commercial hallways and create something people prefer than a single-family home.

In other cities, condos are the norm, he said. Here we were competing with the single family home market, so we were keenly aware that we have to offer something exceptional in order to sell.