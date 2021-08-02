Veteran actor Kim Yong Gun faces pre-marriage pregnancy scandal at 76; sued by a woman for “forced abortion”





Veteran actor Kim Yong Gun, father of Korean star Ha Jung Woo, has been caught up in a scandal involving a premarital pregnancy and alleged “forced abortion”. According to reports on Dispatch, the 76-year-old actor faces legal changes from his 37-year-old lover after forcing her to abort the child, who is due in November. Kim Yong Gun is said to have met the lady at the age of 24 and has had a relationship with her for 13 years, until her pregnancy last March. Complainant ‘A’, whose identity has been protected, called the actor “irresponsible and selfish” as she sued him for allegedly forcing her to terminate her pregnancy, which is illegal in Korean civil laws.



A’s attorney claimed Kim Yong Gun was constantly pressuring the woman who refused to have an abortion and had since decided to take care of her and the baby. At a time when rumors began to circulate that “A” took legal action after an unsuccessful attempt at blackmail, she denied the information and said that she “never asked for money” and had simply followed the legal route because the actor refused to apologize. She also denied claims that Kim Yong Gun offered to support her financially.

Meanwhile, the veteran star claimed that “A” had blocked him even though he assured her he would support her childbirth. He admitted that he was shocked to learn of her pregnancy as he was already 76 and revealed that he raised his voice trying to persuade her (to terminate the pregnancy). “Now I want to resolve our misunderstandings,” he said. Quoting that “A” went the legal route, they will settle the case in court. Meanwhile, actor Ha Jung Woo was contacted for his comment on this, to which he responded to the media and said, “We have no comment on this.”

