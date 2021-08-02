Something new under the sun, by Alexandra Kleeman: review

Alexandra Kleeman.

Photo: Nina Subin

In Something new under the sun, Alexandra Kleeman’s latest novel, a starlet finds herself wandering the Californian desert, dehydrated and disoriented. The state has run out of water, and residents must feed on a factory-produced liquid called WAT-R, which Cassidy refuses to drink, even the premium triple-grind version co-designed by an artist from Finnish facility. She thinks she can hallucinate a figure in the distance, but who is she to judge what’s real? A former child star, her life has been full of fake TV dads and fake friends who pretend they care and then run away when the tabloids turn on you. Half of LA had their noses fixed to look like theirs. Cassidy cannot tolerate more counterfeits. I want water, not counterfeit, she told a waitress earlier in the book. I want one hundred percent. Unfortunately, in Kleemans’ view of California, this sort of thing can cost over $ 1,400 a bottle, especially if you’re looking for water from, say, an Antarctic ice shelf.

In Something new under the sun Kleeman takes on the water wars from Roman Polanskis Chinese district and updates them for our era of severe droughts and endless forest fires, giving us a stylish neo-noir where the central crime is neither murder nor blackmail but climate change. The book hardly seems to be in the future. As global warming pokes fun at our timescales for dystopia, this novel reminds us that very soon we will no longer have a choice between real things and whatever they approximate on a ruined planet. While Kleemans’ dark humor makes this pill a little easier to swallow, you still wonder: What did I just drink?

The story is told from the perspective of an unfortunate middle-aged novelist named Patrick Hamlin. When he learns that a production company wants to adapt his novel Alley in Elsinore in a movie, Patrick immediately envisions another life for himself and his family away from their troubles in the East. His wife, Alison, became so obsessed with the state of the environment that she took off on an eco-retreat in upstate New York co-founded by a guy who attempted suicide after watching a video. polar bear virus that was shot. when he tried to rummage in a grocery store. Like gold diggers and small town beauty queens before him, Patrick imagines California as a magical solution to his problems. His daughter could go to school with the Kardashians, he dreams, and his wife could restore her raw nerves, becoming one of those women in vintage kimonos who wear their hair in a braid to the front. cut. In his exuberance, Patrick ignores the terms of the contract and when he shows up in Los Angeles to supervise the shoot, he finds that his only pay for the film option is a low-paying job as a production assistant.

Like his ghost story in the vein of Hamlet is literalized in a supernatural horror film that Cassidy stars in, he finds himself shopping and driving the actress to and from set. Exhausted, he tries in vain to quench his thirst with WAT-R, which his PA colleague assures him is water, just a little more. Cassidy tells Patrick that the taste and texture of WAT-R scares her. It is less a flavor, she explains in LA language, than the awareness of a presence. Meanwhile, people across the state are being admitted to special clinics to treat a strange new form of dementia whose symptoms include dense tears and unrequited ailment. During this caper, Patrick and Cassidy begin to piece together a connection between WAT-R, the clinics, and the fact that the producers seem to be tanking the film on purpose.

Something new is based on many themes and puzzles that guide the beginnings of Kleemans 2015, You too can have a body like mine especially his fascination with the dietetic grotesque. Kleemans’ debut novel follows a young woman who joins a cult whose members live only on Kandy Kakes, a treat so synthetic it ensures that you don’t even eat a trace of something that was once alive. Although the parameter is never named, You tooThe backdrop of an endless haunted suburb dotted with game studios, negative calorie snacks, and characters spitting out New Age gossip (close your eyes and focus on your edges) brand like distinctively Californian . In a recent interview with Weekly editors, Kleeman, who now lives on Staten Island, spoke of growing up in Southern California and, true to his habit, described it in terms of ingestion: And I wondered, as I have since wondered. , what was this place?

It makes sense that she continues to return to that repository of absurd appetites for fame, spiritual rejuvenation, or ideally both. Few writers are more committed to exposing the ridiculousness of everyday consumption. Something new is particularly scathing in a scene where one of Patrick’s fellow personal assistants first sees inside the home of the millionaire film producer. One thing I discovered during my brief stay at this house, says the PA, is that there are more different shades of white than there are shades of what we call color. Yet, rather than laughing at it, he decides that ecru paint is something new he can aspire to: I’m like a worm that looks at the stars.

The WAT-R plot works both as a candid commentary on the threats of global warming and an opportunity to unravel the ways we define authenticity. At one point, Patrick meets one of Cassidys’ mega-fans (who even had his nose). What does she like, she asks him, you know, is she real? What She Means: Is Cassidy both an incredibly thin actress and the kind of person who would order a double cheeseburger without holding the sauce, onions, etc. In other words, the real is sort of an impossible thing, and no one knows it better than Cassidy herself. As a child, she and her sister played an emotional game of agility called Switch on / off! When her mother called Cassidy fat and she started to cry, her sister would whisper shutting down, and Cassidy would let her face relax, neutral, like a pretty doll. This ability to pretend would come in handy in Offset, as she researched the behavior of friends, producers, actors, and staff looking for signs of falsity. The real reason Cassidy hates WAT-R is that her falsity reminds her of herself and everyone around her.

As the secrets surrounding the liquid begin to unfold, the novel’s element of mystery begins to feel a bit damp. Ultimately, the story behind the plot is surprisingly mundane, especially given the hyperreality of the books and the complex imagery. This banality also seems to be Kleemans’ point. Is there really a shocking twist under capitalism? Finally, Patrick is completely rid of his Hollywood fantasies of wealth, of justice, of satisfying all his desires. While he wants to believe that the California problems are the work of a group of shady criminals who just need to be exposed in a thrilling ending, Cassidy brings him back to earth: a lot of people have worked really hard for it. making it that rotten too, and digging it all in isn’t going to shock them into doing it right. It is only because of the films that we expect otherwise.