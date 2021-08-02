VIZIO WatchFree + Brings New Look, New Channels, and More Live TV Entertainment | Company





IRVINE, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 2, 2021– VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today unveils an updated experience for its owned and operated free streaming video service, WatchFree +, with an intuitive program guide and extensive content offering powered by Inscape data from VIZIO. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005267/en/ WatchFree + (Graphic: Business Wire) Home to hundreds of free streaming channels, WatchFree + continues to be a destination of choice on VIZIO SmartCast. The redesigned WatchFree + streaming service gives audiences greater control over finding and discovering free programs and access to curated channels for millions of consumers. WatchFree + gives audiences access to the channels and programming you’ve come to expect from cable, but in a free streaming environment that makes it easy to personalize and personalize the entertainment experience, said Katherine Pond, vice president of business development at VIZIO. With the growth and evolution of WatchFree +, we now offer hundreds of free channels where we manage and control programming for consumers and ad inventory for marketers, delivering better experiences for everyone. New program guide, advanced user experience and more entertainment To support the growing consumer shift to streaming, WatchFree + offers 24/7 access to live and local programming, premium content and an ever-expanding library of hundreds of free channels across movies, news, sports, lifestyle, music, kids, family and multicultural content, replacing the linear experience that customers previously paid for. Now, audiences can browse and gorge on their favorite TV shows right out of the box, with no additional devices, connection, fees or subscription required. WatchFree + also includes new navigation features that allow advanced search and discovery of the latest and greatest free entertainment. Streamlined Search also lets users access movies, shows, and more in fewer steps, delivering content intelligently curated according to each viewer’s interests. The program guide also supports voice navigation for the new SmartCast TVs that come with the latest VIZIO voice remote. In addition, the public can use voice navigation through the free SmartCast Mobile app for iOS and Android. Data-driven programming VIZIO has built a reputation for using data to deliver better, more personalized experiences for viewers at home. The latest WatchFree + update leverages VIZIO’s Inscape visualization data to inform programming preferences with context, and was instrumental in redesigning VIZIO’s full-screen program guide and curated channels. New custom channels Using VIZIO’s proprietary audience data and access to mainstream and emerging content creators, VIZIO is able to deliver cutting-edge entertainment exclusives to the WatchFree + audience. Using VIZIO’s data-driven approach, WatchFree + users have access to an advanced smart TV viewing experience. The VIZIO Program Guide now includes Custom Channels, a new Featured Category with seasonal programming, Theme Collections, and Contextual Channels, all exclusive to the WatchFree + audience. Selected channels exclusive to WatchFree + include: VIZIO Fork & Flight: A unique blend of today’s most popular food and travel TV shows alongside top digital creators and trendsetters. Fork & Flight takes you to the kitchen, to the farm and to France in one day.

VIZIO Investigation: Opens the door to the real crime and the unknown, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the investigations, as well as in-depth explorations. Availablity VIZIO SmartCast TVs receive free, automatic updates using the latest technology that just keeps getting smarter. This means that your TV will receive new content, features and functionality, ensuring additional value for years to come. The latest WatchFree + programming is now available on all VIZIO SmartCast TVs. For more information on WatchFree +, visit https://www.vizio.com/fr/watchfreeplus. For more information on VIZIO, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. About VIZIO Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO’s mission is to provide immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is leading the future of TVs with its integrated platform of advanced smart TVs and the powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a range of innovative soundbars that provide consumers with a high audio experience. The VIZIO platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to dynamically target and deliver ads to a growing audience that is moving further and further away from linear television. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005267/en/ CONTACT: Press contact for VIZIO Fabric media Melissa Hourigan 720-608-1919 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE ENTERTAINMENT INTERNET HARDWARE DATA MANAGEMENT CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT MARKETING TV AND RADIO ADVERTISING AUDIO / VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS SOURCE: VIZIO Holding Corp Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/02/2021 6:00 a.m. / DISC: 08/02/2021 6:02 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005267/en

