Admission of actor “F *****” arouses widespread derision

Matt Damon has been criticized on Twitter, after revealing in a recently published interview that he stopped using the homophobic insult “f *****” just a few months ago.

The actor, 50, recounted Sunday Times that he conceded that his use of “f-slur” was unacceptable, after one of his daughters voiced his objections.

“The word my daughter calls ‘f-slur for a homosexual’ was commonly used when I was a child, with a different application,” he said. “I made a joke months ago and got a treaty from my daughter. She left the table.

“I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Glued to you! ‘ She went to her room and wrote a very long and beautiful treatise on the dangerousness of this word. I said, ‘I’m taking the f-slur off!’ Understood.”

Damon’s comments were quickly met with derision on social media, with a number of Twitter users expressing shock at the star admitting that they continued to use a word widely known to be an insult until recently.

Activist and writer Charlotte Clymer shared on Twitter: “This news about Matt Damon only recently decided to stop saying ‘f *****’ after his daughter wrote him a ‘treatise’ to it. subject just makes me sad.

“It’s the kind of thing that makes me wonder how many ‘progressive’ homophobic and transphobic cis white straight men are saying behind our backs, and it really sucks.”

Responding to those defending Damon, Clymer continued, “Some of you act like I’m calling for a boycott or something. You want, you want. I mean, it’s good that he got it. that an anti-gay insult is anti-gay, but I’m sad it took him so long. And it’s okay for me to feel that. Please don’t ask me to feel the opposite .

“I want to know what word Matt Damon replaced f ***** with,” actor Billy Eichner wrote in reacting to the controversial interview.

Hollywood journalistDaniel Fienberg’s chief television critic referred to the backlash Liam Neeson received, when he revealed in a 2019 interview that he once wanted to kill a black man in revenge for the sexual assault on his friend.

Responding to the suggestion that celebrities don’t have to speak to reporters, Fienberg said: “As a member of the press, I love when celebrities talk to the press, but it’s always enlightening to hear the stories that people like Liam Neeson or Matt Damon think are humanizing and charming, but actually reveal isolation and seclusion (among other unsavory things) instead. “

Wrote @mattxiv: “Funniest part of Matt Damon’s interview is when he said ‘f *****’ meant something different when he was a kid bc bro no it didn’t was not. “

Wondering why Damon would even tell the story in the first place, Vulture Music critic Craig Jenkins said, “Why would Matt Damon freely share this lol.”

Another Twitter user replied to Jenkins: “Because he’s human – and a good guy – so to express how we can all grow up. If we don’t know, because we don’t. not used in an angry or derogatory sense, associated with a common place where one could have grown up … it might take a slap to see why this is not cool. “

Apparently uninfluenced by the argument presented, Jenkins joked, “fell asleep and woke up with dozens of responses like this and I could log out.”

Writer and podcaster Molly Lambert shared a long thread in reaction to the interview, writing: “The holy god Matt Damon is stupid.”

Referring to the recently rekindled romance of Damon’s best friend, Ben Affleck, with Jennifer Lopez, Lambert continued, “Meanwhile, Ben Affleck is shutting down and cashing his Bennifer checks like a good boy.”

“So Matt Damon just figured out ‘months ago’, through a ‘treatise’ on a child, that he’s not supposed to say the f ***** word. months. Months ago, “actor and writer Travon Libre said.

Meanwhile, Deven Green said, “I lost some respect for Matt Damon for two reasons: 1. Being a 51 year old Harvard educated person who realized that the use of homophobic slurs was a bad thing * months * ago; and 2. Being stupid enough to think this was a cute story he should share with the world. “

Ironically, Damon’s revelation of his use of the homophobic insult came as he spoke about the criticisms he faced in 2017 for his choice of wording while also speaking about the sexual assault allegations Harvey Weinstein had faced. .

At the time, Damon said that “as a father of four daughters” such “sexual predation keeps me from sleeping at night.” Critics were quick to speak out, saying he should oppose such behavior as a human rather than a father.

Thinking back to the reaction, Damon said Sunday Times: “Twenty years ago, the best way I can say is that the journalist listened to the music more than the lyrics [of an interview]. Now your lyrics are analyzed, to take them out of context and get the best possible title.

“Everyone needs clicks. Before, it didn’t really matter what I said, because it didn’t make the headlines. But maybe this change is a good thing. So I shut up that fucking more. “