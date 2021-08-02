Entertainment
The Rise of LA: Inglewood | Los Angeles Business Journal
KEY PROJECTS
Place:1001 S. Stadium Drive
The description: Hollywood Park is a mixed-use development covering nearly 300 acres. When completed, it will have 890,000 square feet of retail space surrounded by offices, public parks, apartments, an auditorium and a hotel. It is also home to the SoFi Stadium.
Developers: Kroenke Group; Wilson Meany acts as the development manager.
Architects:Gensler and HKS Inc.
Estimated Completion Date: It opens in stages.
Place: 923 E. Round Blvd.
The description: Fairview Heights will create 101 affordable and supportive housing units.
Developers: Linc Housing Corp. and National Core, with rent subsidies from LA County
Architect: KFA Architecture & Urbanistes Inc.
Estimated completion date: end of 2021
Place: Century Boulevard and Prairie Avenue
The description: The Clippers are in the process of creating an 18,000 seat basketball arena, team training center and corporate offices.
Developers: Murphys bowl
Architect: AECOM
Estimated completion date: 2024
Place: 215 E. Regent St.
The description:Astra is a six story mixed use development with 243 luxury residential units. It will also have a shop on the ground floor.
Developers: Thomas Safran & Associés and Black Equities
Architect: Withee Malcolm Architects
Estimated completion date: summer 2022
Number of buildings: 12
Vacancy: 37.2%
Rent request:$ 2.35 per square foot
Net absorption:228,428 square feet
LAX / Inglewood at T2; Source: CBRE Group Inc.
Vacancy: 3.3%
Basic square feet: 13.6 million
Net absorption over 12 months: 61,703 square feet
Rent request:$ 2.04 per square foot
Inglewood at T2; Source: CBRE Group Inc.
Effective rent per unit: $ 1,459
Vacancy rate: 2.2%
Inventory: 20,674 units
Vacant: 444 units
Net absorption: 7 units
Inglewood / Crenshaw in the first quarter; Source: Colliers International Group Inc.
Number of buildings: 140
Vacancy: 0.8%
Rental rate:$ 1.59 per square foot
Net absorption:61,824 square feet
Inglewood at T2; Source: CBRE Group Inc.
HOTELS
Hotel at the New Clippers Arena
150 bedrooms
Hotel in Hollywood Park
(part of Hollywood Park redevelopment) 300 rooms
Tru by Hilton
117 rooms
Source: Atlas Hotel Group
Five questions with Jason Gannon
One of the biggest projects in Los Angeles right now and the main catalyst for development in Inglewood is Hollywood Park. The mega mixed-use development is centered around the SoFi stadium. Completed last year, the stadium is home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
But development as a whole is more than the stadium of the National Football League.
It covers approximately 300 acres and will include retail, office and multi-family units, a hotel, public parks and an entertainment venue. The NFL headquarters on the West Coast will be in the park and is expected to open in the coming weeks.
The project is the brainchild of Rams owner Stan Kroenke, with Wilson Meany as head of development.
Jason Gannon, general manager of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, spoke to the Business Journal about development and Inglewood.
What are some of your favorite aspects of the project?
The size of the project, 300 acres, gives us an incredible opportunity to create incredible spaces within the project. One of the things we’re most proud of is the amount of park space here in Hollywood Park, there are over 25 acres of park space.
Development has a lot of different components. How to do
do you balance them all to make full development with multiple uses?
Having 300 acres and the size of the project really allows us to create a really dynamic and well thought out balance between the different uses of the site. The stadium and playhouse are amazing in themselves, and also have 300 acres to space retail and residential. We work to create a unique experience within each component, but also those who wish to experience more than one component can walk around and spend time here in Hollywood Park.
Why create this space in Inglewood specifically?
It fits in the waist. If you look at it from a real estate development perspective, 300 acres in the Westside of Los Angeles, that’s land that shouldn’t exist. This place has very solid infrastructure, very good infrastructure and is close to the various highways and the airport.
How does the project fit into the whole city?
Look at Hollywood Park, every time we sat down with the community years ago to talk about the different uses, there were significant elements of the project like the amount of park space 25 acres of park space that was important to the community, and working collaboratively with the community to develop the uses you see today was really important to us, and also the retail business, the mix of local retailers is really important to our tenant mix for being able to bring those tenants here to Hollywood Park was important.
What do you think Hollywood Park and the new NFL stadium mean for LA in the long run?
It will truly be a new downtown Los Angeles. It is located in the center of the LA Basin and is a place where people from all over the area can come and live and spend time here, whether it’s a football game or a concert, but also hang out in the park space or enjoy Inglewood’s incredible local retailers and restaurateurs.
