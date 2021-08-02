5 Bollywood Celebrities We Want To See On The Reality TV Show Hosted By Karan Johar





We’re days away from a unique new season of Bigg Boss. And we know you’ve been anxiously awaiting the return of your favorite, yet controversial, reality TV show. Bigg Boss will air on OTT, Voot, 6 weeks before the show premieres on TV. And the hosting functions of the OTT version of Bigg Boss have been handed over to none other than acclaimed chat host and renowned filmmaker Karan Johar. Now we know that Neha Bhasin is one of the confirmed Bigg Boss OTT contenders. Now, while we wait for the full list of nominees to be released, we’ve thought to share the list of Bollywood celebrities we’d love to see on Bigg Boss OTT with Karan Johar. So, without further ado, let’s do a dekko here: Also Read – Happy Friendship Day 2021: From Salman Khan-Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt to Suhana Khan-Ananya Panday-Shanaya Kapoor, These Bollywood Stars Redefined Friendship Beyond Words Watch Video Kangana Ranaut is a queen and isn’t one to mince words when it comes to giving her opinion. And Kangana is known to firmly express her opinions, regardless of how people react. Also, it would be interesting to see Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar together again after Koffee With Karan. Dhaakad Queen would face everyone inside the house, don’t you think? Also Read – From Vijay Deverakonda to Rashmika Mandanna: These Southern Greats Should Amaze B-Town Audiences With Their Bollywood Debut There must be an animator in the house, right? The one who would entertain not only the roommates but also the public? And who better than Cirkus actor Ranveer Singh? Jayeshbhai actor Jordaar would not only make style statements but also do oneliners, rap / act to entertain and so on. It would be so much fun. Read also – Filmy Friday: Chunky Panday chooses his favorite moment of his daughter Ananya Panday; said: ‘Accha coque diya usne Tiger Shroff ko; I liked it’ [EXCLUSIVE] Siddharth Malhotra Sidharth Malhotra was once a student of Karan Johar. It was reported that the student mentor had fallout. There were rumors that Karan had also refused to produce a movie starring Sidharth. However, it seems like everything went well between Sidharth and Karan from the start. They were also spotted promoting Shershaah together on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas. Sidharth appears to be a quiet charmer but a smart person. He would definitely win hearts if he was a part of Bigg Boss 15. Plus, if you’ve watched Student of The Year, he’s Kukkad Kamaal Da. Kajol and Karan Johar fell out a few years ago. It was reported that Kajol was not on good terms with Karan. However, they buried the hatchet. Plus, Kajol doesn’t care what people have to say and is the queen of her kingdom. She’s also a chatty and very lively person, bubbling with energy both on and off screen. And it’s a strong woman who owns the screen. Another student of Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, who is ready to take on the world of cinema with a pan-Indian film, Liger would be an interesting candidate in the series. Ananya is full of energy and has the vibes of a teenage queen. She could be the perfect Gen Z contender who would keep everyone inside the house on their toes. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

