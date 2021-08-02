Best Hollywood Action Movies Dubbed In Hindi

Action movies are Hollywood staples, aren’t they? And they sure know how to deliver movies like this, some of the the best action movies come from hollywood. And who doesn’t love the thrills and suspense that will keep you hooked to your seats and screens. From jaw-dropping stunts to car chases and incredible explosions, that’s exactly why action movies work so well. And in recent years Hollywood movies are dubbed in Hindi to suit Indian audiences as well. And the dubbing has been top notch to say the least, with the translation getting the heart of the original dialogue and the Hindi voice artists making sure they’re in character. As we sit at home and find movies to watch, we’ve curated a list of some of the best Hollywood action movie in Hindi watching excessively. Looked.

1. Safe house



Safe House is a 2012 thriller movie starring Ryan Reynolds, Denzel Washington, and Vera Farmiga. It revolves around a CIA agent Matt Weston (Ryan Reynolds) who operates a shelter in Cape Town, South Africa. Next, he has the chance to interrogate Tobin Frost (Denzel Washington), the CIA’s most wanted thief. But soon after Tobin arrives, Safehouse is attacked by mercenaries who want Tobin. Matt and Tobin must then work as a team in order to stay alive to find out who wants Tobin dead. The two actors proved to be a solid duo throughout the film and fit in perfectly with their respective roles. And believe us when we say that, you won’t be disappointed with the action and the acting.

2. Creation



Inception released in 2010, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, the film is an incredible action / sci-fi. The story revolves around Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio), a skilled thief, who is the best at mining, he steals precious secrets from people’s subconscious during the dream state. This rare talent made him a great player in the corporate world, but it cost him everything he always loved. Cobb is only offered a chance for redemption if he is able to complete an impossible task. Cobb and his team of specialists must perform the opposite task, they don’t have to steal an idea but to plant one. If he and his team are successful, it will be the perfect crime, but the enemy is able to predict his every move. This movie will surely keep you hooked on the screen because it is such an interesting movie. And the script and the cast are perfect.

3. On the brink of tomorrow



Edge Of Tomorrow is the perfect action / sci-fi release in 2014. Starring Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, and Bill Paxton, the story revolves around how the earth is hit by aliens who are unbeatable by anyone. what military force in the world. Major William Cage (Tom Cruise) is an officer who has always fought battles like embarking on a suicide mission, but is killed within minutes. He then finds himself stuck in a time loop forcing him to go through the same fight, fight and die over and over again. But with each battle, William is able to increase his skills with Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt). With each repeated encounter, Cage and Rita take one step closer to defeating the enemy. The movie flows in an interesting way and from script to script we loved this movie.

4. Mad Max: Fury Road

Mad Max: Fury Road, released in 2015, is an action masterpiece. Directed by George Miller, starring Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy, the film is set in an apocalyptic era on a planet beyond our reach. A planet where humanity does not exist and where everyone is fighting for the basic necessities of life. Here live two rebels who can restore some order to survive. On the one hand there is Max (Tom Hardy) who is a man of few words and who seeks mental peace after the loss of his wife and child. On the other side is Furiosa (Charlize Theron), a woman who believes her survival can only be achieved if she is able to make it to her childhood country. The action sequences in this movie are breathtaking, George Miller has definitely put together a memorable action movie.

5. Minority report

Minority Report released in 2002 is a perfect blend of action, thrill and suspense. Starring the charming Tom Cruise, the story takes place in 2054, in Washington DC, where crime is all but eliminated by a “Precrime” law enforcement team. The team has three gifted humans called “Pre-Cogs” who have special powers to see the future and predict crimes before they even happen. However, the Pre-Cogs predict that John Anderton (Tom Cruise) who runs Precrime will commit murder within the next thirty-six hours. And John doesn’t even know the victim. The story continues as he decides to solve the mystery by uncovering the “minority report,” which means the prediction of the Precog woman who can predict a different story and prove that John is innocent. What audiences liked about this movie was the fresh concept and story.

6. Contraband

Contraband released in 2012, starring Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale, Ben Foster and Giovanni Ribisi, revolves around Chris Faraday (Mark Wahlberg) who smuggled illegal items into the country on cargo ships. He then begins a new life once he gets married and starts a family. But when his brother-in-law breaks a deal with Briggs (Giovanni Ribisi), a drug trafficker, Briggs demands a reinstatement he is unable to honor. Chris decides to find a way to repay Briggs, so he gets on a freighter to go to Panama and sets out to bring back counterfeit money. Briggs then threatens Chris’ family and tells him to get drugs instead of money.

Read More – Best Bollywood Action Movies of the Decade