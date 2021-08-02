Lollapalooza 2021: the best moments – Rolling Stone

Lollapalooza 2021 was filled with as much drama as one would expect from a large-scale festival staged during a pandemic. Yet it was also full of life-affirming musical moments. Below we present just a sample of these happy live performances.

Miley Cyrus releases Billy Idol for “White Wedding”

From back-to-back hip-hop guests to non-stop mega-hits, there was a lot to love about headlining Miley Cyrus on Lollapalooza’s first night. By far the most important moment is when Billy Idol casually took the stage to join her for “Night Crawling” and a stunning cover of “White Wedding”. Such a massive unannounced cameo without any hype to preface it left the crowd too stunned to react at first – but not for long. – NC

Grandson Pep talks to the crowd

For those who feared returning to large crowds at festivals, Jordan Benjamin (aka Grandson) provided the balm during his set on Friday. He reflected on the past year and reminded participants to be kind to each other. “You have no idea what the person next to you went through,” he advised. He himself confessed that it had been a year of isolation, and added that everyone feels rusty when it comes to going to the festival. Plus, he “was fed up with singing in the shower,” he joked as he and his band exuberantly delivered a mix of rock, hip-hop and EDM, but he was just as cool. comfortable dropping an a cappella “Bury My Face Down.” It also brought in surprise guests. Chicago rapper Vic Mensa joined him to perform “Oh no !!!” and later Jessie Reyez and Grandson performed “Rain”, a song he wrote for the upcoming The suicide squad movie. – AL

Tyler, the creator rises

Tyler, the creator is no stranger to the festival circuit, in fact he has his own: Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. And on his last return to Lollapalooza, he took the lead on the main stage. He has proven to be more than worthy, showcasing his different eras and acknowledging his controversial past while giving old-school fans a taste of those early days. And he also brought a boat for good measure. “I was disgusting,” said the rapper, thinking about his come-up. “I was mean as fuck” and “ugly”, he recalls before delivering “Massa” from his acclaimed last LP, Call me if you get lost. His recent song series have been highlights, but his tender flower boy turns of ‘See You Again’, ‘911’ and ‘Boredom’ – although written before Covid, they resonated with the lust and loneliness befitting the times, and its Igor the material was equally convincing (“New Magic Wand”, “I Think”, “Earfquake”). The diehards were treated to some of his beginnings Leprechaun and Wolf days, but it was Tyler’s growth that really impressed him. Tyler reminded critics that there can be redemption after the ignorance of youth. Deciding to own it and become a better artist is an eye opener. – AL

Amy Harris / Invision / AP

Machine Gun Kelly takes off for a surprise set

Nestled in the heart of Grant Park is a small garden where Bud Light organized stripped-down sessions for selected artists. The attendees had no idea that Machine Gun Kelly had planned to arrive there for a surprise performance on Saturday afternoon, just because. Lucky fans who arrived on time were treated to “My Ex’s Best Friend”, “Bloody Valentine” and even a cover of Paramore’s “Misery Business”. The pop-punk rapper’s voice could only be carried there by the stage’s miniature speaker setup, but his screaming fans sounded the alarm that everyone should rush out there ASAP. – NC

Roddy Ricch recovers with assists from Polo G, mustard

“My bad, I fucked up,” Roddy Ricch laughed during “Down Below.” The fans who flooded his stage on Friday seemed to forgive him. After all, things picked up from there with the help of Chicago rapper Polo G, who had just performed across Grant Park, to deliver Polo G’s “Fame & Riches”. Later, Roddy teamed up with Mustard for “High Fashion.” Mustard also stayed on for “Late at Night” and Roddy Rich’s collaboration with the late Nipsey Hussle, “Racks in the Middle”. He shouted Nipsey and also the late Pop Smoke when he performed their “The Woo”. One song he dropped without addressing the collaborator was the mega-bit “Rockstar” with DaBaby, which was due to perform on Sunday before being dropped by the festival just hours before the doors open for the final day. Roddy finished twice with his number one hit “The Box”, letting the audience happily pick it up to close his set. – AL

Steven Nunez for Rolling Stone

G Herbo Reps Hometown With Chance the Rapper, DCG Brothers

G Herbo may have been a last-minute hitter added to the festival’s official lineup to replace Young Thug, who was headlining in place of DaBaby on Sunday, but adoring fans knew he was in its place. He had previously performed with Miley Cyrus on Thursday, and he had performed at the festival in 2018. He graciously took the seat and shared the space, giving the rising DCG brothers the spotlight to perform “Mmhmm”. He also underlined how important it is that we all take care of each other. “We need to normalize, destigmatize and talk about mental health,” he said, before dropping “PTSD,” a song that features the late Chicago rapper Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert and Chance the Rapper. Chance joined him for the heartwarming song, sending fans into a delighted frenzy as they rushed to get closer to the already crowded area. – AL

The comfort of the Foo Fighters in times like these

The Foo Fighters are Lollapalooza veterans and a quintessential festival band. For the 2021 edition, they did not venture far from the material they performed on other recent sets and presented their biggest hits – “The Pretender”, “Learn to Fly” and “My Hero” among them – and this might have been exactly what festival goers needed. They also made it a family affair: for Grohl’s daughter, Ophélie, they sang “Happy Birthday” and he and his daughter Violet delivered their cover of X’s “Nausea”. Their performance offered a touchstone of normality, whatever that means in “Times Like These” (and they started with that too, its lyrics taking on new resonance in the age of Covid). For two hours in a crowded field at Lollapalooza, I felt like nothing had changed for longtime festival-goers: singing with strangers to favorite gems, hearing Grohl’s captivating stories, rocking to the beat of jams as if nothing else matters but feeling the vibes of a solid show. And for those fleeting moments, they didn’t, offering a little escape before reality returned. – AL

Ed Maverick charms fans with Spanish love songs

Mexican singer-songwriter Ed Maverick is only 20 years old, but his songs are ripe with the kind of wisdom and heartbreak of someone far beyond his years. During the early hours of Lollapalooza’s first day back, he was quick to make fans pale – especially those with Mexican flags draped around their shoulders – with his effortless guitar work and voice to the old and heartbreaking. For Maverick’s entire set, his music and stage jokes were strictly in Spanish. Some of the spectators appeared to not speak the language while others understood every word, but everyone was equally delighted with his cool-headed and emotional performance. – NC

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Flo Milli gets her big break

Alabama rapper-turned-TikTok sensation Flo Milli was relegated to the Grubhub stage, a mid-sized platform hidden behind trees, but that didn’t stop her songs from drawing in too large a crowd for them. space. From “Beef FloMix” to “In the Party”, Flo Milli’s verses are often based on hyper feminine flair and a catchy conversational style, reminiscent of 2000s sensations Lil Mama and Kreayshawn. As she released “May I”, a gumball reminiscent of schoolyard hand games, the crowd spilled out into the street and stood on tiptoe near. the chain-link fence to hit. Yeah, you’re gonna need a bigger stage. – NC

Kim Petras opens a new era with “The future begins now”

Kim Petras’ global takeover is imminent. Hailed as America’s first trans pop star, she gave a stage-worthy performance at Lollapalooza with explosive singles, smoke-filled lasers, and impeccably well-choreographed dancers. To open the set, she threw up an upcoming song called “The Future Starts Now” which sounded like a Daft Punk remix of Dua Lipa. If this teaser was indicative of what to expect from his next album, then Petras’ New Era will be smooth, daring, and stuck in your head all week. – NC

Megan Thee Stallion Finally Gets Her “Hot Girl Summer”

Arguably the most uplifting shine in hip-hop over the past couple of years has been that of Megan Thee Stallion. Sadly, she was forced to do so largely online or in quarantine. The Houston rapper became an unstoppable force thanks to the dubbing of “Savage” and “WAP”, but before that, it was “Hot Girl Summer” who put him in the spotlight. Finally, Megan Thee Stallion not only got to perform these hits for fans in person, but she also got to watch the impact of her body-positive anthem in real time as people of all sizes danced. – NC

Journey Double Down on Hits

No artist at this year’s Lollapalooza has toured the block as many times as Journey, which is why they pulled off their big singles live. Casual viewers waiting to hear “Don’t Stop Believin” or “Any Way You Want It” received melodramatic and amplified renditions of songs that were perfect for a festival. Journey has every right to feel tired of these tracks after playing them on repeat for over 40 years, but they seemed proud to deliver their must-haves. Singer Arnel Pineda in particular went all out, urging anyone who wasn’t singing to finally give in and go into full karaoke mode. – NC