Dhoni Arjun Plays Viral Soccer Video | MS Dhoni dribbles past Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor Ibrahim Ali Khan in charity match CSK skipper shows off his footballing skills





MS Dhoni dribbled past several Bollywood stars in Sunday charity match | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights MS Dhoni enjoyed soccer match with Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai on Sunday Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor also attended charity match in Mumbai MS Dhoni to lead three-time CSK champion at IPL 2021 UAE stage It appears that legendary cricketer MS Dhoni has remained keen to play the beautiful game with Bollywood stars as part of his training schedule for the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) return leg. One of the greatest players to lead Team India on the international stage, Dhoni was again spotted playing soccer with his B-town friends in Mumbai on Sunday. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper and legendary Indian cricketer played another charity match at Bandra in Mumbai. Dhoni quickly became the focal point of all eyes when the charismatic leader of the Chennai Super Kings arrived at the Bandra soccer field for the “All-Star” soccer match. In a video shared by a popular Bollywood paparazzo on Instagram, Dhoni was seen warming up for the charity soccer match being played between a crowd of popular celebrities in Mumbai. Speaking more about the charity match, Dhoni was seen showing off his footballing skills during the action-packed friendly meet which also featured Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. In another video, the former Team India skipper showed off his dribbling as the cricket icon walked past a few Bollywood stars while racing forward in the friendly. Earlier, Dhoni’s bromance with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh had become the talk of the city on social media. The Bollywood idol was seen hugging Dhoni during the training match between the two celebrity teams in Mumbai. During the previous training session organized by the Mumbai-based All Stars Football Club, Dhoni was also accompanied by former Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer. On the job front, Dhoni will lead CSK in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leg of the 2021 IPL. The CSK squad led by Dhoni managed to bounce back in the 14th season of the silver-rich league after a forgetful season in 2020. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had confirmed that the IPL 2021 would resume in September. The three-time IPL champions will face off against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the UAE’s first round match on September 19.

