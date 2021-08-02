How We Did It: Relax by Frankie Goes to Hollywood | Pop and rock

Holly Johnson, singer

I wanted to be provocative with the appearance of Frankie Goes to Hollywood and for the lyric content to be modern and bold. We had been through politically charged times, the Sex Pistols and Bow Wow Wow had made the headlines, and I knew we had to do the same to make an impact. I had a vision of something that fused punk and disco. I always pestered the drummer to just play a four-pitch bass drum.

Relax was written in my head and I sang it out loud as I walked through the middle of Princes Avenue in Liverpool, laughing as I went. Beggars Banquet gave us each 40 a week for the following year, but we signed up to ZTT. It turned out to be a very expensive choice. We all had to sign unemployment because ZTT was strapped for cash, unless they were spending it on our behalf in their own studios. Their only trump card was Trevor Horn in his prime, who was a big choppy carrot in front of our ass.

We were booked into the Manor Studio to record it. The sound of us jumping into the pool was sampled in [computer/synthesiser] the Fairlight the only thing that survived these sessions. Trevor didn’t like the group’s level of play as he couldn’t sync it with his machines, which was pretty cutting edge at the time. Unlike the other members, I’ve been to a lot of studio sessions, so I wasn’t surprised with the final version after he removed three or four more.

ZTT celebrated Relax from being banned by the BBC, as it became No.1 in the UK shortly thereafter. We had already played it on A tube and Top of the Pops 20th Anniversary Show, which catapulted the single to the top of the charts, but couldn’t play Top of the Pops when Relax hit its peak. It was a disappointment because all young children dreamed of appearing on this show with a number 1.

I try not to look back too much on that time, but I know Frankie Goes to Hollywood is the lens I’m always going to be seen through. It was the perfect pop moment, which sparked the era of multiple dance remixes that are mandatory for today’s digital pop and dance artists.

Trevor Horn, producer

Relax took six weeks to register. The band we signed on wasn’t quite the band that appeared on the original demo, although we didn’t know that at the time. The original guitarist was bassist Mark OTooles’ brother Jed, but he had to leave and find a day job. Brian Nash arrived, but had just learned to play. By the time we finished Welcome to the Pleasuredome it was good. Corn that’s why I hired [Ian Durys backing band] the idiots I needed to try the song out with other musicians, to see if there was anything else we could do with it.

On the final version of the single, I recorded with three brilliant people: Steve Lipson, Andy Richards and JJ Jeczalik. We were all frustrated because we felt like we were going nowhere. I admitted my defeat. Sometimes when you do this and try again, you are lucky. All of the work that we had put into these different versions suddenly came together.

The Fairlight had a program called Page R. It was the first time we could sequence natural sounds, which was a huge step forward. I could program a rhythm machine perfectly synchronized with the piano. I was working on the drum machine and manually switching between patterns on the fly and singing a vocal guide. Steve played guitar, Andy keyboards and JJ worked on the Fairlight. We had to work for hours to get to a point where we could save it. We put our heads down and got the first take.

Hit singles aren’t all good songs. They must be moments. Holly was blowing her saxophone on the roof of the studio in Notting Hill at 2 a.m., and a group of guys appeared in the street, calling her. He came to do the vocals and I suggested that he play it at the start of Relax. It is one of the first sounds you hear. In my imagination he was among the minarets atop a temple playing in front of a crowd below as they all walked towards him to the beat of the music.

I was in New York working with Foreigner when I realized how risky Relax was. Paul (Morley) sent on video on VHS tape. The guys from Foreigner, who didn’t like me much anyway, wanted to see him. They thought it was disgusting.

About a week later I went to [New York club] Paradise Garage for the first time. It was unbelievable. They had this huge sound system. We got so many complaints about sex mix, including some gay clubs who found this offensive, that I decided to do another 12 inch, something more ambitious with material that was not on the original. the New York mix made a big difference because it started to be played in clubs. It changed the game.