Dababy released by Lollapalooza a few hours before the performance following homophobic comments





Lollapalooza announced on Sunday that it cut rapper DaBaby at the eleventh hour following homophobic comments he made during a performance at a Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated artist, real name Jonathan Kirk, was scheduled to close the final night of the four-day music festival in downtown Chicago. However, organizers of Lollapalooza tweeted on Sunday denouncing DaBaby’s comments and noting that the festival was “based on diversity. Organizers also announced that rapper Young Thug would perform at 9 p.m. instead of what would have been. the DaBaby plateau. “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusiveness, respect and love”, the organizers wrote. “With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.” RAPPER DABABY’S BROTHER DEAD AT 34 RAPPER DABABY ARRESTED FOR TRANSPORTING A LOADED WEAPON In recent days, artists like Madonna, Questlove, Dua Lipa and Elton John have denounced the remarks made by DaBaby during a performance last Sunday at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. On stage, the rapper called out to members of the LGBTQ community and people living with HIV and AIDS. Using foul language, he asked participants who were not gay men or those affected by HIV or AIDS to raise their mobile phone flashlights, and he incorrectly said that the disease ” would kill in two or three weeks ”. The North Carolina rappers song “Rockstar” was one of the biggest hits of 2020 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Record of the Year. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER The rapper was also excluded from a benefit concert for the Working Families Party on Tuesday. He was supposed to be on the front page of the event alongside Saweetie and Wyclef Jean. However, the event organizers announcement that they were removing it from programming in order to “empower people and live by our values”. He was also kicked out of his Brand Ambassador contract with Boohoo Man, Variety reports. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The rapper posted a apologies on Twitter in the aftermath, noting that his comments were “insensitive.” However, he also noted that people “badly digested“, prompting many to say that his apology was not good. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/dababy-lollapalooza-performance-homophobic-remarks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos