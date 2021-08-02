Rosario Dawson and 9 other actors who voiced Wonder Woman

While DC has had a constant appearance in theaters, they embrace so many other mediums, from animated movies straight to video to TV to video games. As a result, many actors have provided the voices of iconic characters: heroes and villains. There are enough Batman comedians to fill a museum.

Wonder Woman is no different with many talented actresses putting their unique stamp on Princess Diana of Themyscira. With Wonder Woman growing in popularity thanks to the now iconic version of Gal Gadot in the DCEU, it’s time for other famous and obscure actresses to get their due.

ten Rosario Dawson

The definitive Wonder Woman of the DC animated film universe, Rosario Dawson is actually the second voice to succeed Michelle Monaghan after Justice League War. Rosario Dawson would make numerous appearances, turning out to be a star in every subsequent film.

Rosario Dawson could even star in her own solo movie Wonder Woman: Bloodlines. Many thought she would be done with Wonder Woman after DCAMU ended with Justice League Dark: Apokolips War but she recently returned to the role with a cameo appearance in Space Jam: a new legacy.

9 DeLisle-Griffin Gray

Gray DeLisle-Griffin has portrayed a plethora of characters over the years: Daphne from Scooby-Doo, Catwoman in the Arkhamverse and Injustice, Captain Marvel in the Marvel Animated Series and hundreds of other voices.

Of course, Gray DeLisle-Griffin has voiced Wonder Woman in various projects as well, including DC Super Hero Girls, Teen Titans Go!, many LEGO DC animated films, and more. Her version of Diana is much lighter and looks like a big sister trying to take care of children, which she often is.

8 Cobie Smulders

Although she is best known for her role as Maria Hill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she has immersed herself in the world of DC in both Lego movie and its sequel. Far from being the star of both films, Cobie Smulders doesn’t have a lot of screen time to really show off what she can do.

That being said, her short onscreen time features good comedic timing and a strong voice that matches the character. Fans would likely love to hear Cobie Smulders return in other DC-related projects in the future.

7 Gina Torres

Known to have played in Firefly and Annibal, Gina Torres voiced several characters in Star wars, Transformers, and even other DC characters, including Superwoman. Her one and only time to voice Wonder Woman was with the MMORPG:DC Universe Online.

Gina’s deeper voice matched the Amazonian character quite well, sounding more like a person who has lived for centuries and a leader during the current crisis in DC Universe Online.

6 Stana katic

The newest member of the Wonder Woman family is Stana Katic who some might know as the star of Chateauin which she starred alongside acclaimed Green Lantern voice actor Nathan Fillion. Stana isn’t exactly a stranger to DC as she was the voice of Talia Al Ghul in Batman: Arkham City and Lois Lane in Superman freed.

In the recently rebooted DC Animated Universe that started with Superman: the man of tomorrow, Stana Katic became the Wonder Woman of this universe in Justice Society: World War II. No doubt she took inspiration from the portrayal of Gal Gadot, but she still made her own for this new series of films as a leader, warrior, and mother figure.

5 Maggie Q

One of the most forgotten representations of Wonder Woman was that of the beloved Young justice animated series. Alongside Bruce Greenwood’s Batman and Nolan North’s Superman was Maggie Q’s Wonder Woman.

While more of a firm version, Maggie Q’s Wonder Woman is definitely a leader who cares about the League and the young group of proteges. It’s a more stoic portrayal but executed in the right way, with Maggie Q looking perfect for this unique universe.

4 Vanessa marshall

Much like the very talented Tara Strong, Vanessa Marshall is known for her seemingly endless number of vocals she has done over the years, including the voice of Black Canary in the Injustice universe and Young justice series.

In animated films like Justice League: the contentious area paradox, Crisis on two lands, the Harley quinn animated series and a few LEGO DC movies, she played Wonder Woman. Sadly, Vanessa doesn’t get enough credit for the role since she’s played Wonder Woman in so many different ways, from heroic to villainous.

3 Keri russell

One of the most beloved DC animated films was Wonder woman from 2009. Many fans agreed that the film helped re-launch the character in the public eye. Even the 2017 live-action movie starring Gal Gadot has very similar elements to the animated film.

Keri Russell played Diana and she knocked her out of the role. Fans agreed that Keri Russell should have been brought back more often as she was able to portray the character’s strength while also showcasing Diana’s more emotional side. Instead, Keri Russell remains an iconic one-shot that left quite a mark on the character.

2 Lucy Lawless

This seems like the most perfect cast to have Xena: warrior princess herself playing Wonder Woman. Even in the 90s, Lucy Lawless probably could have played the character in movies or on television. However, fans eventually got to see her play Wonder Woman in Justice League: the new frontier.

In a cast already filled with unique voice actors, Lucy Lawless portrayed a rather different version of Wonder Woman. Diana is colder and has lost her way due to the outlawing of heroes and the many wars that have made her dismissive of the world. Ultimately, she always becomes the hero fans know and love, but it was interesting to see a darker portrayal of Diana that isn’t always perfect.

1 Susan eisenberg

Wonder Woman’s most recognizable voice, even if someone doesn’t know her name, is Susan Eisenberg. Probably know her as the voice of Wonder Woman in Bruce Timm and Paul Dini’s DC Animated Universe for Justice League and Unlimited Justice League; she helped turn WonderBat into a popular couple goal.

However, Susan Eisenberg also showed how well she can play Wonder Woman in the Injustice Games. Along with a few other animation projects, she has become synonymous with Wonder Woman similar to Kevin Conroy as Batman or Mark Hamill as Joker.

