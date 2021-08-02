Hollywood Producer Allen V. Dam Joins Spores, Discusses Film-Crypto Bridge

As blockchain and cryptocurrencies begin to prove their usefulness in a wide variety of sectors, the industry is attracting luminaries keen to demonstrate the disruptive power of technology in their own space. Allen V. Dam is one example. A former Hollywood producer, Mr. Dam has worked on films such as Rambo: Last Blood, Furious 6 and The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift. He has also produced films in his native China for the China Film Group Corporate, the country’s largest and most influential state-owned film company.

Now he joined the NFT project Spore network as director of content. In this role, he will be in charge of all entertainment content acquisitions for the NFT project, establishing links with major intellectual property owners and franchises. This is an important opportunity to present Spores NFT technology in front of some of the big players in the industry.

Allen V. Dam

We recently had the opportunity to catch up with Mr. Dam. In this interview, we learn more about his transition from the big screen to the digital wallet and we get a glimpse of the potential of NFTs in the film industry.

When did you first hear about cryptocurrencies?

I remember I was at a movie launch party in Hong Kong in 2010. I was having the usual guest meeting and finally started talking to an interesting man who was eager to discuss Bitcoin. I had heard rumors about Bitcoin but dismissed it as nothing more than a fad. I didn’t understand what snippets of code could have to do with real money.

After he explained that there were already Bitcoin exchanges, and people like him were trading Bitcoin for real money, I realized that this was more than just a passing novelty. It was potentially the future of currency as we know it, and it blended well with the rapid transactions of our new digital world.

Now I have similar thoughts regarding NFTs and believe that the transition from our nostalgia to the digital realm will lead to new avenues of value for those who wish to be a part of the early adoption phase.

The story continues

What brought you from the bright lights of movie studios to the blockchain and cryptocurrency space? How did you decide to take the plunge?

I made the transition to the blockchain space because I see great potential in replicating the lasting success of physical merchandise, such as limited edition DVDs and other collectibles, into digital form. NFTs offer fans the chance to own and trade a truly unique piece of art from their favorite content.

What do you think are the most significant opportunities for using NFTs in the film industry? And in other segments?

All of the merchandising currently available in the film industry can, in one form or another, be translated into NFT without the cumbersome preconditions of storage or slow transaction times. With NFTs, the film industry will be able to serve its fans quickly and easily. Speed ​​and convenience are generally high priorities for consumers in this new digital age, and therefore it is a matter of competitive advantage.

Plus, there will be plenty of other ways to monetize these NFTs, like contests and games, which we believe will create an even greater sense of emotional involvement with fans.

What do you think the crypto and blockchain space could learn from the film industry?

I think the movie industry can learn a lot from the crypto industry. With the advent of encryption and digital signatures, the film industry can learn to embrace the digital age from more than just streaming or digital downloads. It can actually bring emotional value to these digital assets by establishing authenticity and rarity through NFTs.

Living in Hollywood, how much do you think crypto and NFTs have penetrated the local psyche there? Is this something that executives in the film industry are aware of?

If there’s one thing the film industry has learned from the past about technology, it’s that you need to embrace it and find ways to monetize it. I remember the outrage the torrents sparked when they first appeared. People could download movies and shows without paying for them. The industry fought tooth and nail to stop these torrents. They had people fined and arrested. They passed legislation to protect their intellectual property.

However, in the end, it didn’t help. We couldn’t beat him. So, we had to kiss him. From streaming to digital downloads, we’ve come a long way from VHS tapes and DVDs. Today, my colleagues in the film industry are very interested in DTV and “found income”. I believe we are on the cusp of a new cycle of merchandising in the industry.

What do you think are the biggest challenges and opportunities facing the film industry as a whole right now?

One of the biggest challenges in the film industry right now is reach. With the damage that Covid has caused to the industry, we have been forced to find new ways to reach our audience. The traditional cycle of theatrical releases, then DVDs, then streaming has been turned upside down.

However, these challenges have also provided new opportunities for the industry. We’re seeing big-name releases go straight to streaming services, and now with NFTs we’re able to reach that audience during the chaos of the pandemic as well.

Fans don’t need to attend conventions or stores. Memories can be made available quickly and easily through NFTs.

With your industry expertise, do you have any ideas for other blockchain use cases in the film industry?

I have heard that some companies are creating an NFT platform for independent producers to help them finance their projects. In fact, it’s also something Spores can support by helping these filmmakers sell their digital collectibles to fund projects. They could sell artwork, sections of the film’s score, almost anything you can think of. It’s a great way for newbie filmmakers to get a source of capital and at the same time deepen their engagement with their audiences.

What’s the biggest personal change for you as you step into your new role?

The biggest personal change has been the decentralization of the workflow. It’s not a normal nine-to-five job. It is both flexible and interesting work. It gave me the opportunity to work flexible hours and make decisions more flexibly.