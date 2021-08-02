Master, Vikram Vedha, Thadam, Kaithi, Ratsasan: Its South remakes galore in Bollywood | Bollywood

Remaking the hit films from the south seems like a sure-fire formula for success that many Bollywood filmmakers have exploited. While this has been going on for quite some time, the next list of remakes of several Telugu, Tamil, Kannada or Malay films is proof that Hindi filmmakers are not shy about taking inspiration from the southern film industry.

Recently, Salman Khan bought the rights to the Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijays’ Tamil film, Master. He also reported that he would play there. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to star in Hindi remake of Tamil movie, Vikram Vedha.

Ranveer Singh and director S. Shankar team up for the Hindi remake of the 2005 Tamil blockbuster, Anniyan. Aditya Roy Kapur to step into Arun Vijay’s shoes for Hindi remake of Tamil movie Thadam. Janhvi Kapoor to be seen in Hindi remake of Malayam thriller titled Helen. Ajay Devgn has also confirmed that he will be making the official Hindi remake of the Tamil movie, Kaithi. Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh to star in Hindi remake of Tamil thriller Ratsasan.

So what is it that draws these Bollywood actors to remakes, knowing that many viewers would have already watched the original?

So many directors and actors are drawn to South Indian hits because well-told stories that have already struck a chord with audiences are a sure bet, shares producer Anand Pandit.

However, he adds that this trend is not new among actors because South Indian films were remade for Hindi cinema audiences as early as the 1950s.

Movies like Azad which made the late Dilip Kumar Saab a comic book legend, was made in 1955 and was a remake of the Tamil film Malaikkallan. In fact, Dilip Saab has starred in many South Indian remakes like Ram our Shyam and Admitted. Also in the 1980s, Jeetendra ji starred in many successful South Indian remakes, Pandit recalls.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who was part of Durgamati, a remake of his own bilingual Telugu-Tamil film Bhaagamathia, shared, For me, this was not a Southern remake. It was a script that I loved and wanted to do. Of course, so many southern films are remade in Hindi and this is because these films have worked well and need to be made in Hindi as they reach a wider audience as well.

In fact, audiences also want stories that have universal appeal. And often southern language movies offer something fresh and that’s the reason there is a spike in such Hindi remakes.

The Southern film industry has always been important. The content is beautiful and of very good quality. Watch some of these world-class Malayalam films, believes actor Aakanksha Singh, who has acted in Tamil, Telugu and Kanda films, while adding, the director of my first Telugu film, Rava model, Film by Gowtam Tinnanuris Jersey is also remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor.

That being said, it seems the genre of action is what primarily attracts Bollywood creators. Shailesh Kapoor, Founder and CEO, Ormax Media, believes all the remakes Salman Khan has gone for South be are Ready (2011) or Research (2009), were in the action genre or action comedy genre.

The style of action and the filming of action sequences in the southern film industry are hardly more advanced than the way its filming in Hindi films. It stands out and attracts filmmakers (in Bollywood). There is a lot of public interest in the action genre of southern films, which is very distinct and very superior. There are also other southern films that are being remade but it’s mostly action, he explains.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​believes that the appetite for such films has been created due to the dubbed versions of southern language films on satellite television over the years.

I wouldn’t say Bollywood lacks originality and that’s why it’s heading south for inspiration. I think if good content is done in any other language, it’s okay to tailor it to the Hindi speaking audience, he says.