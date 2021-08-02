Jay Pickett, actor of “General Hospital”, dies at 60 years old during the shooting of a scene of film





Jay Pickett, veteran soap opera star is dead. He was 60 years old. The longtime actor, best known for his roles in General Hospital, Port Charles and Days of our lives – died Thursday while shooting a scene for a movie at his home in Idaho. Pickett’s rep Marc Chancer confirmed the news to ET on Sunday, sharing, “Jay was shooting a movie he was writing and producing and fell apart on set and couldn’t be revived.” “I am totally shocked and devastated,” Chancer added. Jim Heffel, friend, co-star and fellow producer of Pickett on the film Valley of treasures, shared the tragic news in a Facebook post Friday, accompanied by some photos taken on the set of the film. “Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person. Jay Pickett has decided to go to heaven,” Heffel wrote, alongside a series of photos showing Pickett and others in a ranch, in riding gear. “Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope an ox in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a real cowboy. “ “Jay wrote and starred in the story. He was also a co-producer with myself and Vernon Walker. He will be truly missed,” Heffel concluded. “Ride like the wind [partner]. “ Co-producer Vernon Walker also shared the news on Facebook, with heartfelt tribute, writing: “Jay Pickett left us yesterday to be with his parents.” “The three of us were waiting for the camera and the director to start filming. Jay was going to rop up a calf and Jim and I were going to tag it. Ten minutes after taking the photo of the three of us, Jay climbed onto the horse he was riding on. leaned in .. “Walker recalled in the post. “He was on a horse where he was raised. He made a movie that he wrote. We love him and he will be missed forever. The movie Valley of treasuresis suspended until further notice. “ Travis Mills, the director of Valley of treasures, shared an official statement on the film’s Facebook page and explained, “There is no official explanation for the cause of his death, but it appears to be a heart attack.” “Everyone present did their best to keep him alive. Our hearts are broken and we mourn his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy,” Mills said. “As many of us know, Jay was an amazing man. He was kind, gentle and generous. He was one of the best actors I have ever worked with and it was an honor to collaborate with him. Everyone who met him, even for the briefest moment, I could feel his warmth, his wonderful spirit. “ “It’s hard to find the words right now to say more. His closest friends said he was very happy to do so. Valley of treasures and I hope he really was, ”Mills concluded. “He did what he loved: playing, riding, making movies. And he was beautiful. “ Pickett began his on-screen acting career in the late 1980s, with small roles in numerous TV shows and films. He entered the soap opera world in 1991, with a recurring role inDays of our lives which lasted a year. Pickett joined the cast of Port Charles as Frank Scanlon in its premiere in 1997, and remained on the series for 762 episodes until its cancellation in 2003. He then joined the cast of General hospital in 2006 asDet. David Harper, where he appeared until 2008. Apart from Valley of treasures, Pickett has played roles in four films in various stages of post-production that will be released posthumously. He is survived by his wife of almost 35 years, Elena, as well as their three children. Saginaw Grant, actor of “Breaking Bad” and “The Lone Ranger”, deceased at 85 years old Dusty Hill, bassist and co-founder of ZZ Top, deceased at 72 Slipknot co-founder and drummer Joey Jordison, 46 Biz Markie dead at 57: LL Cool J, Questlove and more pay tribute

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kvue.com/article/entertainment/entertainment-tonight/jay-pickett-general-hospital-actor-dies-at-60-while-shooting-movie-scene/603-56a2aaae-e699-459b-88e3-4e83eabd67ab The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos