Which current HFPA members do the publicists think they can work with? – The Hollywood journalist

In the wake of February 21 Los Angeles Times expose Speaking of the demographics and behavior of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, no riding has been more difficult for the group behind the Golden Globe Awards than the community of entertainment industry publicists. Indeed, in March, more than 100 PR firms on both sides of the Atlantic informed the HFPA that they would cut their clients off the organization unless and until the HFPA embraces “transformational change.” , and they have been true to their word.

On Wednesday evening, the HFPA will vote on a list of regulations that many believe would represent this kind of change. Not only would the organization significantly tighten its ethics policies, but it would also begin the process of recruiting black journalists to become members (there are currently none) and moving inactive members to “emeritus” status without entitlement. vote (a move that prompted several senior members of the group to threaten legal action).

Before this vote, Hollywood journalist consulted eight major publicists in the industry – men and women of different ages who represent individuals, studios, networks and awards campaigns – and granted them anonymity in exchange for the franchise on which of the 84 current members of the HFPA they hold in high esteem and would work with even if these people did not have a Golden Globe ballot.

In other words, we tried to determine which current members publicists see as part of the solution and not part of the problem.

While one might suspect that only new members would gain the seal of approval from the publicists, given that they were not present as the current demographic and ethical policies of the HFPA evolved, one would be wrong. The most frequently cited name – by six of those interviewed – was Silvia bizio, who has been a member for 38 years. Bizio, whose signatures appear some 200 times a year between The Republic, Italy’s largest daily newspaper with daily circulation, and its sister publication, the weekly The Espresso, is widely regarded as an honest and lucid industry analyst whose coverage can really make a difference.

The second most cited person, named by five of those interviewed, is also an HFPA veteran: Scott orlin, member since 1990, who, despite being one of the three Americans in the group, has long represented Germany in the group, currently through film magazines Movie theater and LONG TV MEMORY.

Quoted by four respondents, each had been a member of the HFPA for five years Brent Simon – one of the other Americans in the group – a senior journalist and film critic for the Chinese website Mtime, as well as a current member and former president of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association; Jenny cooney, who since 1989 has represented Australia and New Zealand in the group and currently writes for major outlets Sydney Morning Herald and Age, while hosting the podcast Australians in Hollywood (she was Empire first American publisher of the magazine); Henri arnaud, member since 2018 who works freelance for high-end glossaries in Switzerland while also posting numerous interviews on his YouTube and social media pages; and Anke hofmann, the Hollywood correspondent of Digital TV, a bi-weekly German publication with two million readers, and a contributor from Germany Vanity Show.

Hofmann, who has been a member for 20 years, recently spoke at an HFPA / publicists meeting and tearfully pleaded for publicists “to find it in their hearts to forgive our past and embrace our future, and to join our journey. Allow us to regain your trust. We would like to continue to be an ally and a voice against social and systemic injustices nationally and internationally – through our philanthropy as well as our journalistic work. Hollywood is full of second chance movies and series. It would be great if you and we could write this script together.

Received three mentions each was Finnish independent Kirpi Uimonen Ballesteros, a decade-long member who created and oversees the podcast HFPA in conversation, one of the few places where, for better or worse, a wide range of HFPA members can be heard by the public interacting with the talent; Tina Christensen, a 2013 addition to the group which is classified as representing Denmark, but actually serves as the Hollywood correspondent for a variety of Danish and Swedish newspapers and magazines; Michel maneli, who has written for Australian and New Zealand publications since becoming a member in 2012, and currently reaches a large audience through the News Corp Australia Network; Adam tanswell, who since 2015 represents the United Kingdom within the group and is currently Total movie‘s Hollywood correspondent; and South African correspondent since 2003 Marguerite Gardiner, who was a beauty queen (Miss Universe 1978) before entering journalism (a hiccup in her otherwise solid record came on Oscar night earlier this year when she made headlines for appearing to confuse Daniel Kaluuya with Leslie Odom, Jr.).

Scores with two mentions each were Helene hoehne, the American correspondent of TV movie, a member of the HFPA since 2004 and current vice-president of the group (she was one of three members who spoke on the last Golden Globe Awards TV show to pledge reforms were underway); Catherine tulich, who since 2010 has represented Australia in the group (she appears frequently on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation network, and her signatures can also be found in the Los Angeles Times and Variety) and was for a long time the only member present at the annual Telluride Film Festival; Ramzi malouki, member since 2002 who, as an independent entrepreneur, hosts a program on Cine + (one of the cable networks of Canal +) and produces reports for CNews (the information network of Canal +), and is classified as representative of French Polynesia ; and 17 year old member Nepalese Ruben, whose column was once carried by Filipino Daily Investigator, the main newspaper in the Philippines, but now appears on the Rappler website, and whose COVID project was in the process of creating a small book of photographs of actors that he broke while interviewing them. (His wife, Janet Nepalese, is also a member of the HFPA.)

Hollywood journalist does not name members who received only one mention or no mention at all.

A publicist consulted by THR refused to name members, insisting that “none of them are legitimate” and lamenting, “We have to do HFPA press, then real press. “But several other publicists have noted that while not all HFPA members are heavyweights in their fields, so are members of the Critics Choice Association, British Academy of Film and Television Arts. and other organizations distributing prizes.

That’s right, but the awards from these other organizations are given by way over 84 people. In a group as small as the HFPA, every vote could tip a race one way or the other.