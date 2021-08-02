Despite Loki, Jane Foster’s Thor won’t be a variant





Although Disney’s Loki series kicked off the multiverse, Jane Foster won’t be a Marvel Cinematic Universe variant of Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder.

the Lokithe finale unleashes the multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that doesn’t mean Jane Foster will be a variant of Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder.Loki changed the MCU forever. After arriving at the End Times Citadel in theLoki In the finale, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino) discover The One Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), a variant of Kang the Conqueror, controls the Authority of Time Variation and the MCU’s sacred timeline. According to Whoever Remains, his death would destroy the sacred timeline and trigger an endless number of Kang variants that would unleash a multiversal war. However, Lady Loki ignores his warnings, kills him, and unleashes the MCU Multiverse. First announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, Thor 4will bring Natalie Portmanback into the MCU as Jane Foster. Portman herself confirmed the news during the Comic-Con presentation, stepping out on stage to thunderous applause. In the film, Jane will transform into a female version of the God of Thunder, and Portman raised Thor’s hammer on stage to drive the point home. According to the film’s director, Taika Waititi, Jane Foster’s Thor will be called Mighty Thor, the nickname the character takes in Marvel comics as well. Related: Thor 4: Every Character Confirmed For Love & Thunder With the Multiverse being part of the MCU, Portman’s Mighty Thor could be a variant of Thor, but there are hints that it isn’t. InLoki, the MCU features multiple versions of the God of Mischief, showing that almost any version of a character is possible in the multiverse. For this reason, there are also likely an endless number of variations of Thor living in different timelines. However, previousThor 4set photoshave leads to theories that there will be no variant shenanigans for Jane to become a version of Thor. Instead, she can just transform into a character. It seems Thor 4 can follow Jane’s comedic storyline for Mighty Thor. In the comics, Thor becomes unworthy and Mjolnir calls out for Jane to take the hammer. The overall photos seem to suggest that something similar is happening in Thor 4. The footage shows that Jane may be summoned by the shards of Mjolnir and lifted into the air, possibly transforming into Mighty Thor. Instead of Jane being a variant of Thor, the photos seem to show that the character in the MCU’s main timeline transforms into Thor, similar to what happens in the comics. Thor 4 promotional merchandise also seems to suggest that the story will stick to the comics, with the Mighty Thor costume appearing to pay homage to the character’s comic book look. Still, Marvel likely won’t ignore the end of Loki. The Multiverse will affect every aspect of the MCU going forward. So while it looks like Jane won’t be a variant of Thor, anything is possible. Variants and alternate timelines could play another role in the story as well. After all, Hela (Cate Blanchett) destroyed Mjolnir in the main MCU timeline. So Jane might not be a variant of Thor, but she might need a variant of Mjolnir to help her make her Mighty Thor transformation possible. Thor: Love and Thunder. More: The Return Of Thor’s 4 Villain Ragnarok Theory Explained The third alien prequel would have answered the mystery of the original xenomorphic eggs

