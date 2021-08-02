Entertainment
Backing track Singers who changed the Bollywood music scene
A few days ago I ran into a meme that said: You can’t make everyone happy, you’re not Bollywood music, and I could totally relate to that. There is a song for every mood when it comes to Bollywood and it really gives the industry a unique characteristic. All thanks to our playback singers and their iconic voices, we have been blessed with melodious tunes that many desis, including me, are very proud.
Over the years, several reading artists have changed Bollywood with their unmatched styles. From legendary Kishore Kumar to current favorite, Arijit Singh, our films have often featured their unique voice and have given us all the sensations. So we’ve put together a list of singers who changed Bollywood music forever. Who are you the biggest fan of?
1. Kishore Kumar
There have been a lot of Bollywood singers over the years, but there has only been one who has been able to yudlllleiyudllleiyuuuu in our hearts. Give us classics like Yeh Shaam Mastani or the iconic Zindagi Ek Safar, Kishoregiven is a legend.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBspOUwBHRg
Credit: YouTube / Shemaroo Filmi Gaane
2. Mohd Rafi
I am very jealous of the Boomer Generation for having this gem of a singer to cherish when they were in their prime. Who else can sing the ghazals with the kind of ease this man shows? Rafi gave us moving acts like Deewana Hua Badal, Baharon Phool Barsao and Khoya Khoya Chand. BRB, nostalgia hit hard.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idC4iAUGc6g
Credit: YouTube / Saregama Music
3. Lata Mangeshkar
Yearsto arrivehis voice has a quality that is still unmatched. From his portrayal of Pyaar ka nagma hai to some of his faster-paced songs, his voice is unique and adapts perfectly to the actor’s lip sync on screen. For a millennial like me, her fabulous voice in hits like Bholi Si Surat by Dil Toh Pagal Hai to Didi Tera Devar Deewana from Hum Aapke Hain Koun ..! is unforgettable.
Credit: Instagram / ShreyaGhoshal
4. Asha Bhonsle
There are very few singers who can be as badass as Ashato arriveeven today. Bringing cabaret to the mainstream Bollywood audience, Bhonsle pulled off Piya Tu Ab Toh Aajaa with as much ease as she did with Dum Maro Dum from Hare Rama Hare Krishna. We were blessed, she decided to sing in playback. Let’s not forget when she released a non-Bollywood album that gave us the 2000s dance hit, Raat Shabnami.
Credit: Instagram / Asha.Bhonsle
5. Bappi Lahiri
There is a reason why Bappito arrive has such a big following fan. He can be single-handedly credited with bringing disco to Hindi cinema. Songs like Disco Dancer to Yaad Aa Raha Hai gave an entire generation the confidence to take to the dance floor; completely bindaas!
Credit: Instagram / BappiLahiri_Official
6. Sonu Nigam
When it comes to Bollywood films after the 90s and 00s, no one has dominated the reading scene as much as Sonu Nigam. He’s been the voice of SRK onscreen for years and while SRK melts our hearts with his dreamy eyes, Nigam provides the backing vocals to complete the perfect Bollywood romantic drama. Nigam blessed us with songs like Main Agar Kahoon, Suraj Hua Madhham and Dil Dooba.
Credit: Instagram / Sonu Nigam
7. Arijit Singh
How would we know they are emotional and / or going through a bad phase if it hadn’t been for Arijits’ voice in the background? After going viral with Tum Hi Ho in 2013 with this intensely erotic voice, nothing has stopped Singh. How would we live in a world that doesn’t have songs like Kabira, Kabhi Jo Badal Barse and Agar Tum Saath Ho?
Credit: Instagram / ArijitSingh
8. Shreya Ghoshal
It is the Madonna and the boy of modern times, can she sing! Ghoshal has the kind of lineup that few singers in the industry can boast of. From soulful tracks like Teri Ore to catchy dance numbers like Chikni Chameli, Ghoshal has done it all.
Credit: Instagram / ShreyaGhoshal
9. Sunidhi Chauhan
Another singer with a fabulous range, Sunidhi Chauhans’ rendition of Sajna Ve Sajna is not only epic, she has become as popular as because of her talent. Sunid’s voice and the Bollywood movies she sang for have fond memories attached to them for the kids of the 2000s. She also belted out Mehboob Mere, Crazy Kiya Re and Sheila Ki Jawani – all songs that we danced behind locked doors and shower curtains.
Credit: Instagram / Sunidhi Chauhan5
Main image credit: Mehmood + Instagram / Asha Bhonsle + Arijit Singh
