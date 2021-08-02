Entertainment
Love Islands Lucinda and Aaron remain friends despite their breakup after the show
Love Islands Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis have confirmed they are still friends despite their split after being banned from the dating show.
he left the island as a couple on July 25 after being rejected by the public in a poll where viewers chose their favorite couples.
Lucinda also confirmed that over the weekend she met Brad McClelland, who she was originally dating on the show before he decided to leave the villa in her place after being elected. least compatible couple of programs.
Lucinda told Christine Lampard on Lorraine: Yes, I met Brad, it’s still very early yet.
But yes, see where things are going.
I had a very good connection with Brad, unfortunately the time was cut short.
Discussing his relationship with Lucinda, Aaron said: I mean when we dated obviously we were only together for three or four days.
It was like, okay guys, calm down.
Obviously, it is easy to misinterpret.
However, he admitted he was disgusted that he couldn’t make it to Casa Amor, the annual tradition when the boys are moved to a new villa for a few days with six new girls as the ultimate test of their current relationships.
In the main villa, the girls also received six new boys whom they could choose to get to know or stay loyal to their current partners.
Aaron added: It’s a boys’ vacation, we all wanted to go.
I don’t know if I would have moved that way, but obviously we don’t.
While at Casa Amor, 21-year-old Welshman Liam Reardon had a brief romance with new daughter Lillie Haynes, which put his relationship with Millie Court at risk after learning the full extent of what had happened during his absence.
Discussing Liam’s actions at Casa Amor, Aaron said: I think he’s been encouraged, he’s quite young and I think he really loves Millie.
I think everyone wanted to be a little bit mean and they obviously thought no one would find out, but I mean guys, you’re on TV and this is Love Island.
Lucinda admitted she cried watching her close friend on the show, Millie, learn more about Lillie, but was proud of the way she handled the situation.
Although Millie and Liam put an end to things during the Sunday episode, Aaron and Lucinda both said they are hopeful the couple reconnect and win the series.
Aaron added: I think he can pull it off, I think even if it’s in the outside world he could pull it off.
There, it’s a lot more intense and they’ll see each other all the time.
I think he understood.
Lucinda continued: I wanted Liam and Millie to win because they were like my parents in there.
But obviously now they’re sort of broken, or whatever they are, I don’t know.
I really want Millie to win just because she’s my girlfriend in there, whether it’s with a new person or, hopefully, rekindling with Liam.
Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.
