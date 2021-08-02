Entertainment
Dave Chappelle to reopen Fillmore Detroit with live concerts
The Chappelle Show, the live version, arrives in Detroit to reopen one of the city’s major venues.
Dave Chappelle will be doing four shows in August at Fillmore Detroit, the first concerts for a live audience at the site since the pandemic closures of March 2020.
Tickets are on sale at noon on Monday on Ticketmaster.com for two shows on August 10 and one show on August 11 and 12.
A rapid on-site COVID-19 test will be required prior to entry, according to Concert announcement by Fillmore Detroit on Facebook.
Shows are for ages 18 and over.
In June, Chappelle has reopened New York’s Radio City Music Hall with a premiere of his new documentary, “Dave Chappelle: This Time This Place”. It was the final event of the 2021 Tribeca Festival.
The film chronicled the outdoor comedy concerts Chappelle hosted in 2020 in his home state of Ohio. The events have become a meeting place for top artists like Kevin Hart, Trevor Noah and Chelsea Handler, among others.
Spectators were required to show proof of vaccination at this event.
Chappelle has also been busy hosting a new podcast, “The Midnight Miracle”. He also contributed a two-and-a-half-minute comedy track to “Detroit 2,” Big Sean’s album released in September 2020.
