Just Bring Gold, SrkS Kabir Khan tweets to female hockey mentor





After the Indian women’s hockey team beat Australia 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics on August 2, “Coach Kabir Khan” tweeted a request. Kabir Khan who? Superstar Shah Rukh Khan played Indian women’s hockey team coach Kabir Khan in the 2007 hit Every two! India. When coach Sjoerd Marijne shared a photo of the team’s bus after their historic victory with the text “Sorry family, I’ll be back later,” SRK replied with a cheeky tweet. “rooster rooster no problem. Just bring gold on the way home … for a billion family members. This time, Dhanteras is also on November 2, “Khan wrote and signed as ex-coach Kabir Khan. Haan haan no problem. Just bring gold on the way home for a billion family members. This time, Dhanteras is also on November 2. From: Ex-trainer Kabir Khan. https://t.co/QcnqbtLVGX Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2021 Chak De !, directed by Shimit Amin, is the story of Kabir Khan, who leads the women’s team to the World Cup of Hockey victory, beating Australia in the final match. Coach Marijne thanked SRK for all the love and support. We will give it our all again, Marijne promised and signed as The Real Coach and added a wink. India beat Australia in the quarter-finals, with drag flicker ace Gurjit Kaur’s winning goal despite a 22nd-minute penalty. The women’s team made history by competing for the first time in the semi-finals, the day after the men’s hockey team qualified for the semi-finals. The Indian women face Argentina in the semi-final, which is scheduled for August 4. Argentina beat Germany 3-0 to become India’s rival in the semi-finals. In the event that the team loses in the semi-finals, the Indian women’s hockey team is guaranteed a bronze medal match. The women’s team’s quarter-final victory came a day after the Indian men’s hockey team also qualified for the Olympic semi-finals for the first time in four decades, beating Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinals. Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Hardik Singh were the scorers, with three field goals. The Indian women’s hockey team made its Olympic debut at the 1980 Games in Moscow. But they missed out on a medal after a 3-1 loss to the Soviet Union in the final round-robin series. The team had a string of poor results with four losses and a draw in the group stage at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

(Edited by : Shoma bhattacharjee)

