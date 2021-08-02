How To Fix WWE’s Women’s Division Raw Until Becky Lynch Returns | Launderer report





0 out of 7 WWE has always tended to focus more on a few big names rather than the roster as a whole. In the 1980s, if Hulk Hogan was on the map in any way, that was all that mattered. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin then played this role, followed by John Cena in the following years. When it comes to the women’s division, the biggest star the company has seen in years is Becky Lynch after her popularity rose at the end of 2018. She’s been a fantastic presence for the company, but she hasn’t been able to move forward properly while on maternity leave and just seems to be waiting for her return to play the savior. The Man will be back in the ring at some point, but Raw’s women’s division has plenty of issues that should be addressed in the meantime. Let’s take a look at some of the flaws and come up with some ideas on how to make this the best possible list to work with until Lynch returns.

1 of 7 No matter how many spinoffs she can show him as more than the Joker’s sidekick, Harley Quinn will always be linked to the Batman villain. The WWE analogue to this is Alexa Bliss, who became an understudy and sidekick for The Fiend before taking over after WrestleMania 37 in April. Now that Bray Wyatt has been released from WWE, the successor is the only one left to take on the role. It was already a problem that Bliss was essentially just the Fiend female. Now that Wyatt is gone, there is even more pressure on her to become more than just a copycat. She must evolve beyond a simple take on Wyatt’s character and become something new and different enough that fans can see the difference between them, just as Kane ultimately became more than The Undertaker’s brother in red. .

2 of 7 How did Asuka go from an unbeatable machine in NXT to someone who was the Raw Women’s Champion for most of the last year but rarely paid attention to her title? WWE spoiled its mystique when it fell to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34 and made the Queen the first person “ready for Asuka”. Two years later, the company proved they had learned nothing from that mistake and made the same mistake with Rhea Ripley, who also hit Flair at WrestleMania 36 after months of being an unstoppable force on the black and gold mark. At this point, neither The Empress of Tomorrow nor The Nightmare would pose as big a threat to the Championship as before, especially as Flair continues to prove she’s better than them. When Lynch returns, they’ll likely be given to her as well. It’s practically a guarantee that WWE will act like none of this damage to their careers matters. Asuka and Ripley need to be reinstated as two of the fiercest women the company has ever seen or it won’t be a big deal when they line up against Lynch.

3 out of 7 Flair is arguably the greatest professional female wrestler of all time. She has earned her place at the top and should always be a star actor and somewhere in the title hunt. But that doesn’t mean everything revolves around the queen all the time. For years, fans have watched Flair earn titles at times when it was no use other than adding another number to her list of accomplishments. The hot potato title reigns as when she beat Bayley to lose him days later, has not proven to be a viable booking option. When she was in NXT, she also didn’t move the grade needle to make it worth it. WWE is probably looking forward to launching another Flair-Lynch program because the company loves repetition. Although they are the two biggest stars of the marquee, it’s not something we haven’t seen a thousand times already. Getting a big match again can happen, but the game plan shouldn’t be to skip the next round leading up to SummerSlam all about Flair. If the queen is injured, what is the backup plan? Who will intervene instead? More characters than Flair alone need the proper love and attention for their characters.

4 out of 7 Lacey Evans has also been sidelined from competition due to her own pregnancy, but she and Lynch aren’t the only gaps to fill. Naomi was recently traded on SmackDown; Lana and others have been released over the past year; Natalya is injured, which means she can’t help but take over; and Dana Brooke has been away from television for weeks while her teammate, Mandy Rose, is now on NXT. SmackDown has seen an influx of talent traded to this brand, and the same must happen for Raw. Aliyah appears ready for a main roster call after splitting from The Robert Stone Brand. Adding it to the red mark would refresh things and make up for at least one of those absences. At this point, Io Shirai and Candice LeRae should go to Raw as well. They aren’t likely to have much more upward mobility in NXT and are more than capable of getting by in the flagship program. Eventually, the WWE Draft will allow these Superstars to find a more permanent focus on all three brands, but if the company waits too long, the same few games will happen over and over again.

5 out of 7 While there may seem to be impatience among the WWE Universe for long-term storytelling, anyone who has followed the business long enough may find a lack of forethought and a refusal to plan ahead for most angles. The story between Doudrop and Eva Marie begins to resemble another one of those situations where nothing happens for a few months and ends up ceasing to exist with no other explanation than “the plans have changed”. Had there ever been plans for Eva Marie to do actual wrestling, or is she only used to look bad to bring Doudrop back to where she was as Piper Niven and the top contender for the Championship? female NXT UK? There won’t be too many weeks anymore when fans are ready to watch Eva Marie stumble into the ring while Doudrop does all the work. It’s not engaging enough for a slow burn, especially if the payoff is just for the two to separate in the most generic way of all. WWE needs to think about its usefulness and where it is going. If there isn’t a solid idea in mind, maybe it’s best to give it up entirely and stop wasting everyone’s time.

6 out of 7 Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have been teaming up for a year, having been reunited for no other reason than to try something. From the start, they teased quarrels among themselves. The cycle repeated itself recently with the Queen of Spades growing increasingly frustrated with Reginald. This created a wedge between them and it appeared that they had to go their separate ways, only for The Irresistible Force to choose Baszler over her boyfriend. Eventually, teasing a breakup becomes less interesting unless there are new wrinkles in the lap. It will no longer be worth investing in this dynamic. Now is the time to pick a direction and stick to it. Are they a dominant duo that will help anchor the women’s team division or will they bicker and strengthen the ranks on the singles side? If it is the first, they must be a united front; if it is the latter, Baszler must regain his credibility while Jax must find a new base.

7 out of 7 It’s worrying to think that Nikki ASH may have gone through months of storytelling to jump straight from a new gadget to the top of how it all can play out. There’s nothing bigger than the Raw Women’s Championship for female wrestlers on the red mark, and she’s already won Money in the Bank and cashed it in to become the new defending champion. Frustratingly, it already appears to be on the decline. Her first act as a champion was to lose to her predecessor and say she’s okay with it. Nikki emerges as a transitional champion who doesn’t deserve to hold the belt and can only stay at SummerSlam by fluke. He’s not the strongest leader of all divisions, and that is unlikely to resonate with fans. People love stories of the underdog for the element of pursuit. If this is the best for Nikki ASH and she’s going to wade to the point of dropping the belt at SummerSlam, WWE will have deprived everyone of a natural babyface rise and have rushed to the point where no one else is. worries about his trip in a month. Then she’ll be just a side attraction in a superhero outfit that loses matches every two weeks rather than a viable contender. Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling siteMark the moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow it on Facebook and elsewhere for more.

