Farhan Akhtars’ girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on his battle with depression and marriage plans with the Bollywood actor







Actor Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar

Image Credit: IANS

Actress and TV host Shibani Dandekar has opened up about her battle with depression in hopes of breaking down the stigma attached to talking about mental health. Dandekar, who is currently dating Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, also admitted that she always sees a therapist to help her with her problems. I have suffered from depression in the past. I work with a therapist twice a month. I don’t think there is anything wrong with it. Even though I love my life and am happy, there are some things I have to work with a therapist with and I think that’s totally okay and it’s okay, Dandekar told entertainment portal Bollywood Bubble . And after working with a therapist, a lot of your sentences start with what my therapist says. Speaking more openly about her depression, the actress said she realized something was wrong from a young age. I sort of struggled with depression as a teenager so it’s not new, although sometimes as humans you go through episodes of it normally. Most of it for me was between 15 and 21 years old. I almost remember not feeling comfortable being able to share it. Not because I was worried about how people would think of me, but I just wasn’t very good at talking about my feelings, she revealed. Dandekar, who was last seen in Love in the Times of Corona, which was published on Indian digital platform Voot Select, also spoke about her relationship with Akhtar and their wedding plans. The couple have been together for quite some time now and there has been a lot of speculation that they are getting married soon. When the portal asked the same question, she replied: Everyone is asking me the same question, I would say that the topic has not been addressed yet. I will understand that and then I will tell people.

