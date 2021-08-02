White Linen Night returns with gallery openings and festivities on Julia Street on August 7 in the Warehouse District | Events

Artist John Wales got help from his daughter on the colorful Beach Closed Corona 2020 paint. It shows waves foaming on the shore beyond a cheerful red and blue fence, but at the top of the room, the closed range is written in uneven, childish letters.

It is one of the few pieces directly addressing the pandemic chosen by guest juror Hallie Ringle for the Louisiana Contemporary exhibition, which opens at Ogden Museum of Southern Art Saturday August 7.

It’s a great way to talk about the effects of the pandemic on those ordinary experiences that we usually have but weren’t possible, which made it all extraordinary, said Ringle, Hugh Kaul curator of contemporary art at the Birmingham Museum of Art. This year, everything has been extraordinary again.

Last year was an extraordinary year and there were no White Linen Night festivities in 2020 due to the pandemic shutdowns. The event returns this summer with festivities on Julia Street and in galleries and museums open across the Warehouse District on Saturday.

Arts District New Orleans, which includes many Warehouse District art galleries as members, hosted the event, and there will be two tents of art activations and over 300 food and drink vendors in 600 blocks from Julia Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. will be misters, tables with umbrellas and tents for shade. Admission is free and vendor profits support Arts District New Orleans.

There are gallery openings on nearby blocks, an exhibit at the Italian American Cultural Center at 537 S. Peters St., an exhibit at the Stella Jones Gallery at 201 St. Charles Ave., and new exhibits at the Ogden and at Contemporary art center (CAC), also from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Participants must wear masks inside the galleries and are requested to remain masked outside.

The CAC also organizes its traditional after party from 9 p.m. to midnight. There is music by DJ Raj Smoove during the opening of the show, and at the after party by DJ RQ Away, as well as bars and food trucks outside. Admission is free with RSVP through the ACC website due to limited capacity.

Louisiana Contemporary presents 51 works in a range of approaches and materials in painting, photography and sculpture, from more traditional portraiture to assemblages with hair or gloves. Bianca Walkers’ large-scale figurative paintings hang canvases like a banner and are actually paint dripped drop sheets for the home. Charles Gudaitis created a sculpture with intricately textured wooden blocks of voracious Formosan termites. There are tributes to commercial culture too, including a heavenly photo of a Waffle House sign against the clouds, and an image of a Popeyes chicken combo and logo made with Mardi Gras beads.

More than 15 galleries will be open during White Linen. Arthur Roger Gallerys Black Beauty includes works by influential black artists, such as paintings by Romare Bearden, contemporary artist Rashaad Newsome, and younger artists, such as the local muralist and painter. Brandan BMike Odums. Hunt Slonem looks back at the representations of rabbits, this time in glass, at Martine Chaisson Gallery. The neighborhood lost two galleries during the pandemic, but Spillman | Blackwell Fine Art open. It shows still lifes by the artist from the Kimberly Witham gallery.

The CAC opened Behind Every Beautiful Thing: Encountering Bodies, Wrestling the Human Condition on July 31, and Gia Hamilton created a new iteration of his Gris Gris Lab: An Afrofuturist Apothecary in the oval-shaped gallery space adjacent to the exhibit. It is intended as a place of mediation and contemplation, and at certain times during the course of the show, bags of gris-gris will be distributed and there will be music and other activations.

Behind Every Beautiful Thing is an open exhibition of works from across the southern Gulf curated by David Robinson-Morris, the founding director of the Center for Equity, Justice and the Human Spirit at Xavier University. The title comes from the words of Bob Dylan: Behind every beautiful thing, there was a kind of pain. The show explores various aspects of health, healing, loss and grief in a wide range of media, including several videos.

The pandemic is directly addressed by many pieces, such as in a furry chandelier made from discarded IV tubes and a canopy made from recycled medical scrubs.

A series of living collages explore the medicalization, objectification and commodification of black bodies, from the Middle Passage to Black Abuse through the study of Tuskegee and more recent events.

More abstract works include a video of a vibrating sex toy moving around a smartphone that controls it. It invokes isolation and the desire for pleasure.

The show deals with all kinds of trauma. Former Times-Picayune photographer Steven Forster has spent decades filming societal events in New Orleans, but his photo here depicts an emotional reunion of family members after Hurricane Katrina. Other pieces deal with police and those who died at police hands, including a painting featuring George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. These works lead to separate Robinson-Morris pieces placed together. One is a mirror that appears to be shattered and fall from its frame, creating a shattered reflection, he says. Underneath is a sort of matching mirror glass and metal receptacle, and it has herbal medicines imprinted in glass.

Robinson-Morris believes it is too early to fully understand the effects of the pandemic. But the placement of the fragmented mirror above the pelvis invokes the process of healing and approaching understanding.

Part of what art does is take us out of ourselves and reflect ourselves differently, which is part of the purpose of this show, he says.

Sophisticated French bakery and Vietnamese cafe have opened in the new Saint Vincent hotel.

Matt DeHarts’ story is either weirder than fiction, or mostly just that: fiction.