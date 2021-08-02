Exclusive: Richa Chadha joins the Sanjay Leela Bhansalis web series | Bollywood

Richa Chadhas’s numerous visits to the office of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansalis were more than just a clue that the two are considering collaborating on a new project. And now, our source tells us that the actor is finally on board his project, Heera Mandi, the first web series of Bhansalis. And these frequent visits of Chadha were meetings with the director of the same.

The duo have had a series of encounters that we have heard. Recently, Richa was even spotted at Bhansalis’s office. They are a stellar combination, bringing together the best on-screen and off-screen talent, which makes this proposal to work together exciting again, our source said.

The last time the two met was for the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, where the actor played the role of Rasila.

The source adds that it will be directed by Bhansali, but there are also other episodes that will be directed by another filmmaker. Bhansali and Richa were a great working combo during Ram leela and I tried to work together on several occasions, so it finally happened.

The show is said to revolve around the lives of sex workers, and rumors are rife that Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi have also been in talks about it.

Currently, the next aligned for Chadha are Fukrey 3 and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, and Bhansali is preparing his film Gangubai Kathiawadi for a release, which has been on hold for a theatrical release for some time now.