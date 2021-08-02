Broadway, musicals deserve digital captures and Hollywood adaptations

The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of the editors or editors of Rolling Stone.

For years, Hollywood has tried to recreate the magic of Broadway by creating its own version of shows for the big screen.

A producer or director attends a Broadway show and is transcended by watching a performance on stage. They get goosebumps, their hearts race, they laugh, they cry, they applaud. Then they leave the theater with the need to share this experience with a larger audience. The medium they choose is a big budget movie because they think the show deserves all the money they can put into it. So they take the show out of the theater, replacing the actors and artisans of the theater. The result is a good movie, but one that doesn’t capture the same magic. And then they ask themselves: what went wrong?

Theater, by nature, is ephemeral. It happens for this moment, and then it’s gone. However, the same show is presented on Broadway eight times a week, and it’s always different and magical. The closest way to capture and share this experience is digital capture, also known as live capture. “Digital capture” is the film or video recording of a staging. Typically, digital capture is done in the theater during a live performance to help viewers at home feel as if they are actually in the theater.

When done right, digital captures give audiences an essence of the show, a sense of magic, making them want to see the show in person. In other words, digital captures become long-running commercials for stage shows.

Of course, there is also room for Broadway shows to be turned into Hollywood movies. But, I believe every Broadway show should be captured digitally, and then Hollywood can reimagine a new version of film history. And that doesn’t mean digital captures don’t have their downsides, they do. Digital captures are expensive and invasive, and there is paperwork to go through (Broadway is fully syndicated). There is also the fear that digital captures could cannibalize live ticket sales for Broadway shows, given that they are so much cheaper. However, despite the challenges, there are three main benefits to digital captures that Broadway producers should consider.

1. Digital captures are a great return on investment

With digital captures, the biggest expense is already on stage. The cost of an average Broadway show today is around $ 20 million. In addition, the thirteen unions on Broadway ensure that the production value of actors, lighting, sets, costumes, etc., is the best it can be.

For Broadway producers working on digital captures, the challenge is to translate the essence of the show into a digital version; to create an idea of ​​what it is like to be in the theater watching the performance. Done well, digital captures preserve the integrity of the spectacle creators of the scene. This, in turn, promotes the show on stage and helps it have a long and successful run, which is a win-win for everyone.

2. Digital captures preserve the craftsmanship and chemistry of the original cast

Broadway shows can take years to develop. During this developmental process, the actors of these shows rehearse, explore their characters, and reinforce their ensemble performances. In addition, they sometimes perform in front of potential investors and paying audiences in different cities, which helps them to further refine their performance. By the time the show hits Broadway, it is well established.

Directors are craftsmen. A lot of people can be talented, but it takes staging to replicate a performance eight times a week. The magic comes from mixing this staging with the chemistry of a well-established team of directors, which is extremely difficult to reproduce on a movie set.

3. Digital captures create theater fans

Digital captures of Broadway shows reach larger audiences by breaking down geographic and economic barriers. They invite people to use their imaginations, suspend their disbelief, and exercise the creative side of their brains. Viewers can experience the show almost as if they are sitting in the audience, watching the actors sing and dance, watch the scenery change and more in real time. Digital captures offer audiences an immersive viewing experience, a theatrical experience versus a cinematic experience.

And once audiences begin to experience the magic of theater through digital capture, their appetite for the theater will increase. They will one day be more likely to go to a live performance, whether it’s on Broadway or at their local theater.

In the future, my hope is to see every Broadway show turned into a well-made digital capture. and a Hollywood movie reimagined.