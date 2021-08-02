Entertainment
Ohio Nightbirde Drops AGT, Says Cancer Has Worsened
Originally from Ohio, Jane Marczewski, singer known as Nightbirdewho took America by storm after a golden performance on America’s Got Talent in June, dropped out of the competition, citing health problems.
The 30-year-old singer, from Zanesville in eastern Ohio, made the announcement in a Facebook post-morning. It fights against metastatic cancer.
ANNOUNCEMENT: Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true. My perspective this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I have been through can be transformed into beauty that makes people everywhere everyone is opening their eyes wider.
America has talent: See what the Zanesville Nightbirde singer said about getting the golden buzzer
Since my hearing, my health has deteriorated and the fight against cancer demands all my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I will not be able to continue this AGT season. Life doesn’t always give those who deserve a break, but we already knew that.
Thanks for all your support, it means the world to me. Stay with me, it will be better soon. I plan my future, not my inheritance. Enough beaten, but I still have dreams. “
Marczewski’s performance earned a Golden Buzzer, an automatic trip to the live finals. Judge Simon Cowell honored him after his performance of his song “It’s OK”, an autobiographical account of his struggles following a divorce, which made the notoriously thorny judge cry.
At the hearing, Marczewski said she had a “2% chance of survival” with “cancer of the lungs, spine and liver”.
