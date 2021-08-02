Ohio Nightbirde Drops AGT, Says Cancer Has Worsened

Originally from Ohio, Jane Marczewski, singer known as Nightbirdewho took America by storm after a golden performance on America’s Got Talent in June, dropped out of the competition, citing health problems.

The 30-year-old singer, from Zanesville in eastern Ohio, made the announcement in a Facebook post-morning. It fights against metastatic cancer.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true. My perspective this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I have been through can be transformed into beauty that makes people everywhere everyone is opening their eyes wider.

Since my hearing, my health has deteriorated and the fight against cancer demands all my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I will not be able to continue this AGT season. Life doesn’t always give those who deserve a break, but we already knew that.

Thanks for all your support, it means the world to me. Stay with me, it will be better soon. I plan my future, not my inheritance. Enough beaten, but I still have dreams. “

Marczewski’s performance earned a Golden Buzzer, an automatic trip to the live finals. Judge Simon Cowell honored him after his performance of his song “It’s OK”, an autobiographical account of his struggles following a divorce, which made the notoriously thorny judge cry.

At the hearing, Marczewski said she had a “2% chance of survival” with “cancer of the lungs, spine and liver”.

