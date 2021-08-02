From Taapsee Pannu to Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood Celebrities Celebrate Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s Historic Victory at Tokyo Olympics | Hindi Movie News – Bollywood





India woke up on Monday morning August 2 to the good news of the historic victory of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by beating the Australian team 1-0 and advancing to the semi-finals. The team led by Rani Rampal rejoiced there on the pitch and here Bollywood celebrities began to warmly congratulate and celebrate their victory on social media. Bollywood celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, Preity Zinta, Ishaan Khatter and others have taken to social media to celebrate The great victory of India. Taapsee took to Twitter and congratulated the girls. She wrote: “Our moment chakk never felt more real! Our girls beat the Australians 1-0 and rushed to the semi-finals !!!! Go ahead @imranirampal your daughters have our hearts! ‘ Vicky Kaushal also shared a photo of the players celebrating on the pitch as he congratulated them by writing “Into the semi-finals..Common India”. Ishaan Khatter also shared a post on her Instagram Stories to celebrate the Indian women’s hockey team’s victory over Australia. Preity Zinta celebrated the victory of the incumbent men’s and women’s hockey team as she wrote: “Congratulations to the women and men of #HockeyIndia for reaching the Olympic semi-finals. So excited and extremely proud of our men’s and women’s teams, I wish them all the best and hope to see history written in blue # Olympics2020 #JaiHind #GoForGold # Tokyo2020. ‘ Read moreRead less

