



Ben affleck maybe relive her early romance with Jennifer Lopez, but his best friend Matt damon seems frozen in the past. In a new interview with the UK Sunday opening hours, the Oscar winner said he only recently stopped using f-slur for a gay man, after his daughter objected to the term. Damon argued that the derogatory word was commonly used when I was a child, with a different application. This bizarre admission came during an interview for Damons’ new film Still water, where he discussed changes in modern masculinity. The actor, who played queer roles in Behind the candelabra and The talented Mr. Ripley, then gave an explanation for his continued use of offensive language. I made a joke months ago and got a treaty from my daughter. She left the table, he said The Sunday Times, although he did not specify which of his four daughters was involved. I said, come on, this is a joke! i say it in the movie Glued to you! She went to her room and wrote a very long and beautiful treatise on the dangerousness of this word. I said, I take the f-slur off! Understood. In the same interview, Damon also reflected on his initial response to the sexual assault charges against the Hollywood mogul. Harvey Weinstein. As a father of four daughters, this is the kind of sexual predation that keeps me from sleeping at night, he said Deadline at the time. Critics have hammered Damon for suggesting that closeness to women determines whether one should be offended by sexual abuse. I understand. This is a fair point. Everyone should be offended by this behavior, Damon told the Times. He maintained, however, that his ability to speak freely on such matters without criticism had diminished. Twenty years ago the best way I can say is that the reporter listened to the music more than the lyrics [of an interview], Damon said. Now your lyrics are analyzed, to take them out of context and get the best possible title. Everyone needs clicks. Before, what I said didn’t really matter, because it didn’t make the headlines. But maybe this change is a good thing. So I close it even more. At least one person believes Damon’s sporadic blunders could make him a prime political candidate in the future. Writer Matthew Yglesias tweeted on Sunday that Damon is the candidate Democrats need to win back more voters in that box at the top left of the Voter Study Group. In addition to his passion for minimum wage and labor issues, Yglesias argued that Damon’s recent withdrawal from anti-gay slurs will put people with backward cultural views at ease with him. This is definitely one way of looking at it! More great stories from Vanity Show In search of the truth about Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento

