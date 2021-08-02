Tokyo Olympics: the unmissable events of week 2 of the Summer Games | Entertainment





As the Tokyo Olympics keep going, make sure you’re tuned in to the coolest events, athletes, and memorabilia. Check out the schedule below. Monday August 2 Flying jumps and practical pointe shoes Teams of two people cover many sandy terrains in the women’s beach volleyball quarterfinal (8 / 7c, NBC). United States bronze winner in Rio April Ross serves alongside new partner, blocking sensation Alix Klineman. tuesday 3 august Wonder Wheels at the Games Astonished fans may wonder how runners stay upright, let alone push the pedals towards a medal with such ferocity in the bike path finals (noon / 11 a.m. c, NBC). Most delicate balance What is 16 feet long by 4 inches wide? The excruciatingly thin playing field for the women’s gymnastics balance beam (8 / 7c, NBC). Difficulty star Simone Biles is looking to beat reigning Dutch champion Sanne Wevers in this discipline’s gold final. Wednesday August 4 A result to remember In the gripping drama of the wrestling finals (10h / 9c, USA) is a great subplot: Cubas Mijan Lpez Nez’s attempt to make history as the first quadruple gold medalist in the Greco-Roman wrestling super-heavyweight division (290 lbs), breaking the tie with the legendary Russian bear Aleksandr Karelin. Thursday August 5 Give accessories to elegance New sports arrivals rhythmic gymnastics (8 / 7c, CNBC) might find her beautiful dance while throwing, for example, a hoop or twirling a ribbon, a kind of puzzle. Watching Russian champion Dina Averina (who was a bit better than twin / companion Olympian Arina) will make you a believer. Friday August 6 Downward spiral to greatness In competition diving (men’s platform qualification, 8 / 7c, NBC), tiny splashes accumulate important scores. Can Briton Tom Daley perform a forward 41/2 somersault in a tuck position with barely a plink? The electrifying relay The most demanding athletics event? the 4x100m (men’s and women’s finals, 8 / 7c, NBC). Passing a baton at full speed requires such precision that the American men have not won a medal in the last three Games for failed passes. Hopes for a Slam Dunk After a tough NBA final, Phoenix Suns Devin Booker and Milwaukee Bucks Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are among the pros poised to dominate the world in men’s basketball (finals, 10:30 am / 9:30 am, NBC, Peacock). saturday 7 august It’s in the genes Vashti Cunningham’s mother was a ballerina. His father (and coach) is former NFL pro Randall Cunningham. Is it any wonder she excels at high jump (women’s 8 / 7c finals, NBC)? Sunday 8 August United by emotion, one last time Celebrate the 11,000 athletes from some 200 nations as they bow out in a final ripple show, aka the closing ceremony (8 / 7c, NBC).

