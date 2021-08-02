Pornhub star Nandita Dutta arrested after tricking woman into making adult films with promise of Bollywood acting career





An adult movie star is said to have lured young women into pornography by falsely promising them a big breakthrough in Bollywood. Nandita Dutta, 30, was charged by police after two models accused her of forcing them to undress on camera in Kolkata, India. 4 Pornstar Nandita Dutta Reportedly Tricked Young Women To Make Adult Movies Credit: nandita2043 / Instagram 4 The 30-year-old was arrested at her home last week Credit: nandita2043 / Instagram One claims she was forced to appear in an adult video at a New Town hotel, while the other claims she was forced to participate in a nude photoshoot at a studio in Ballygunge. Both said they were told their acting careers would take off if they participated, the India time reports. Dutta, who has 119,000 Instagram followers and is called Nancy Bhabhi in her soft porn career, was arrested at her home in Dum Dum. His associate Mainak Ghosh, 39, was also arrested in Naktala for his involvement in the alleged coercion. Both were charged under seven articles of the Indian Penal Code, including assault or use of criminal force against a woman or complicity in such an act with intent to undress or coerce her. to be naked. They appeared in court last week and have been taken into custody. ‘PORN RACKET’ A spokesperson for the Bidhannagar police station said: “We are going to interrogate them for their accomplices and also to find out about other places where they carried out the shootings. “We will also ask them if they were selling videos and if they were part of a bigger porn racket.” Cops are investigating a similar case involving the husband of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, who is accused of making and distributing illegal X-rated films. Raj Kundra was also arrested for allegedly tricking a woman into making an adult film with the promise of acting. And Indian film star Sherlyn Chopra accused Kundra of sexual assault in 2019. His wife Shilpa rose to fame in Britain on the 2007 Celebrity Big Brother series and won the series. 4 Nandita has 119,000 Instagram followers Credit: nandita2043 / Instagram 4 His associate Mainak Ghosh, 39, was also arrested Credit: nandita2043 / Instagram Pornhub sued by Italian art gallery for depicting birth of Venus with nude pornstar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/news/3396272/pornhub-star-arrested-luring-women-films/

