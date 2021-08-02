The Rise of LA: Inglewood | Los Angeles Business Journal

Photo by Ringo Chiu.

The highly anticipated opening last year of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, was just the start of a major growth spurt underway at Inglewood. The NFL site is a piece of Hollywood Park, a massive development led by Rams owner Stan Kroenke that will include housing, shops, offices, parks, a theater and a hotel. The Los Angeles Clippers also plan to relocate to the city, developing an 18,000-seat arena in time for the 2024-25 season. Other developers have taken note.

Key projects

Hollywood Park

Place:1001 S. Stadium Drive

The description: Hollywood Park is a mixed-use development covering nearly 300 acres. When completed, it will have 890,000 square feet of retail space surrounded by offices, public parks, apartments, an auditorium and a hotel. It is also home to the SoFi Stadium.

Developers: Kroenke Group; Wilson Meany acts as the development manager.

Architects:Gensler and HKS Inc.

Estimated Completion Date: It opens in stages.



Fairview heights

Place: 923 E. Round Blvd.

The description: Fairview Heights will create 101 affordable and supportive housing units.

Developers: Linc Housing Corp. and National Core, with rent subsidies from LA County

Architect: KFA Architecture & Urbanistes Inc.

Estimated Completion Date:End of 2021

Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center

Place: Century Boulevard and Prairie Avenue

The description: The Clippers are in the process of creating an 18,000 seat basketball arena, team training center and corporate offices.

Developers: Murphys bowl

Architect: AECOM

Estimated Completion Date:2024

Astra

Place: 215 E. Regent St.

The description:Astra is a six story mixed use development with 243 luxury residential units. It will also have a shop on the ground floor.

Developers: Thomas Safran & Associés and Black Equities

Architect: Withee Malcolm Architects

Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2022

In numbers



DESK

Number of buildings: 12

Vacancy: 37.2%

Rent request:$ 2.35 per square foot

Net absorption:228,428 square feet

LAX / Inglewood at T2; Source: CBRE Group Inc.

RETAIL SELLING

Vacancy: 3.3%

Basic square feet: 13.6 million

Net absorption over 12 months: 61,703 square feet

Rent request:$ 2.04 per square foot

Inglewood at T2; Source: CBRE Group Inc.

SEVERAL FAMILIES

Effective rent per unit: $ 1,459

Vacancy rate: 2.2%

Inventory: 20,674 units

Vacant: 444 units

Net absorption: 7 units

Inglewood / Crenshaw in the first quarter; Source: Colliers International Group Inc.



INDUSTRIAL

Number of buildings: 140

Vacancy: 0.8%

Rental rate:$ 1.59 per square foot

Net absorption:61,824 square feet

Inglewood at T2; Source: CBRE Group Inc.

HOTELS

Hotel at the New Clippers Arena

150 bedrooms

Hotel in Hollywood Park

(part of Hollywood Park redevelopment) 300 rooms

Tru by Hilton

117 rooms

Source: Atlas Hotel Group

Five questions with Jason Gannon

One of the biggest projects in Los Angeles right now and the main catalyst for development in Inglewood is Hollywood Park. The mega mixed-use development is centered around the SoFi stadium. Completed last year, the stadium is home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

But development as a whole is more than the stadium of the National Football League.

It covers approximately 300 acres and will include retail, office and multi-family units, a hotel, public parks and an entertainment venue. The NFL headquarters on the West Coast will be in the park and is expected to open in the coming weeks.

The project is the brainchild of Rams owner Stan Kroenke, with Wilson Meany as head of development.

Jason Gannon, general manager of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, spoke to the Business Journal about development and Inglewood.

What are some of your favorite aspects of the project?

The size of the project, 300 acres, gives us an incredible opportunity to create incredible spaces within the project. One of the things we’re most proud of is the amount of park space here in Hollywood Park, there are over 25 acres of park space.

Development has a lot of different components. How to do

do you balance them all to make full development with multiple uses?

Having 300 acres and the size of the project really allows us to create a really dynamic and well thought out balance between the different uses of the site. The stadium and playhouse are amazing in themselves, and also have 300 acres to space retail and residential. We work to create a unique experience within each component, but also those who wish to experience more than one component can walk around and spend time here in Hollywood Park.

Why create this space in Inglewood specifically?

It fits in the waist. If you look at it from a real estate development perspective, 300 acres in the Westside of Los Angeles, that’s land that shouldn’t exist. This place has very solid infrastructure, very good infrastructure and is close to the various highways and the airport.

How does the project fit into the whole city?

Look at Hollywood Park, every time we sat down with the community years ago to talk about the different uses, there were significant elements of the project like the amount of park space 25 acres of park space that was important to the community, and working collaboratively with the community to develop the uses you see today was really important to us, and also the retail business, the mix of local retailers is really important to our tenant mix for being able to bring those tenants here to Hollywood Park was important.

What do you think Hollywood Park and the new NFL stadium mean for LA in the long run?

It will truly be a new downtown Los Angeles. It is located in the center of the LA Basin and is a place where people from all over the area can come and live and spend time here, whether it’s a football game or a concert, but also hang out in the park space or enjoy Inglewood’s incredible local retailers and restaurateurs.

For reprint and license requests for this article, CLICK HERE.