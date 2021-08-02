Kalyani Menon Dies Aged 80: Here Are 5 Hit Songs She Sung For AR Rahman From Movies Like Muthu, Alaipayuthey





Popular singer Kalyani Menon, mother of cinematographer and director Rajeev Menon, breathed her last on Monday at a private hospital in Chennai. According to reports, she was undergoing treatment for paralysis. Classically trained singer, Kalyani has sung over 100 film songs in Tamil and Malayalam. She made her singing debut with the 1979 Tamil film Nallathoru Kudumbam, whose music was from Ilayaraja. Kalyani has worked extensively with AR Rahman in several films such as Kadhalan, Muthu, Alaipayuthey, Vinnaithandi Varuvaaya and Ek Deewana Tha among others. To remember the legend, here are five of his most popular collaborations with AR Rahman. Indirayo Ival Sundariyo from Kadhalan This song, with Prabhudeva and Nagma, is from the movie Kadhalan, directed by Shankar. The film also starred the late SP Balasubrahmanyam in a key role, which was one of his very rare screen appearances. In the film, SPB played Prabhudevas’ father. Muthu’s Kuluvalilae This bestselling issue titled Kuluvalilae is by Rajinikanth and Meena starrer, Muthu. Kalyani was one of the vocalists on the track, which originally features the voices of Udit Narayan and KS Chithra. Kuluvalilae introduced Kalyani as one of his singers. Alaipayuthey Kanna from Alaipayuthey This track is by Mani Ratnams Alaipayuthey, with R Madhavan and Shalini in the lead roles. Kalyani was one of the singers of this piece which also included the voices of Harini and Neyveli Ramalakshmi. Omana Penne de Vinnaithandi Varuvaaya Omana Penne is the hit song by Gautham Vasudev Menons Vinnaithandi Varuvaaya, with Simbu and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. The song included vocals from Benny Dayal and Kalyani, whose lines were in Malayalam. Omana Penne featured Simbu and Trisha Krishnan in the song. Phoolon Jaisi Ladki from Ek Deewana Tha Vinnaithandi Varuvaaya was remade in Hindi under the name Ek Tha Deewana, along with Pratik Babbar and Amy Jackson. Amy Jackson in a photo by Ek Deewana Tha. In the Hindi version of Ek Deewana Tha’s song Omane Penne, Kalyanis lines from the original have been retained.

