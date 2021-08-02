Hollywood titles – 8/2





Question of the day – 8/2What do you always take when camping? 24 minutes ago

Wiki Who – 8/2John Dabkovich asks us once again about three people who have something in common in today’s Wiki Who! 50 minutes ago

Gypsy cowgirl kitchenBambi Porter from Gypsy Cowgirl Kitchen teaches us how to freeze tomatoes. What type freezes well, how to prepare them, and more! 53 minutes ago

Working dogsThis week is International Assistance Dog Week (August 1-7), created to recognize all dedicated and hardworking assistance dogs who help people with disabilities. National Canine Companions, a nonprofit, places free assistance dogs with disabled adults, children and veterans across the country. 1 hour ago

Only the sanctuary of the sunOnly Sunshine Sanctuary is a small, non-profit wildlife sanctuary. Their pig Harold is 8 years old and they are celebrating his birthday with a pancake breakfast on August 29th at 10am! 1 hour ago

Have a nice day Rewind – 8/2ICYMI: Here are some of the silliest moments on today’s show. It’s a good rewind day! 1 hour ago

Trivia ToastCheck out today’s Trivia Toast! The periodic table. 1 hour ago

Making salsa with the gypsy cowgirlWe’re talking to the Gypsy Cowgirl and this time she shows us how to make salsa with cherry tomatoes! 2 hours ago

Happy Birthday Harold!A local animal sanctuary is celebrating one of its birthdays! See how Harold (the pig) will celebrate his birthday. 2 hours ago

25 million pointsWe are in Sacramento where a local artist has provided a good cause for the refugees. See how these signs honor these refugees. 2 hours ago

“Notorious Nick”We are chatting with the star of the upcoming MMA movie, “Notorious Nick” and have local connections in the production of this movie. 2 hours ago

Harney Lane WineryLodi is the central valley’s best kept secret. Many locals don’t realize that Lodi is a world famous wine region and home to over 100 wineries and producers. Lori Wallace visited one of Lodi’s favorite family wineries, Harney Lane. 2 hours ago

Crews pull one person out of rollover accident near IsletonOne person was rushed to hospital after being released from a rollover accident in the Sacramento River Delta near Isleton early Monday morning. 2 hours ago

Laser flameThe trepreneuse “Maman” Tabitha Richardson creates unique pieces in wood with the laser! 3 hours ago

Tanaye WhiteSports Illustrated 2021 (2020 Rookie of the Year) model and swimsuit model, Tanaye White is a force to be reckoned with! From earning her masters degree at prestigious Georgetown University and learning coding to being a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, Tanaye continues to prove that she has beauty and beauty. intelligence! After quitting her corporate job to pursue her modeling career, Tanaye now hopes to inspire young girls around the world to pursue their dreams! 3 hours ago

Music for teens – 8/2To crush!! 3 hours ago

Hollywood Titles – 8/2Courtney and Cody have all the inside information about the entertainment industry in today’s Hollywood headlines! 3 hours ago

Delicious donutsNew to the neighborhood: delicious donuts in Stockton! The owner left a voicemail that Tracy Ketchum heard, so we’ll check them out! They are open every day from 5 am! 3 hours ago

Friends with BenedictsJulissa Ortiz is in Folsom at Friends with Benedicts and they have the tastiest breakfast dishes as well as sweet tasting mimosas! 4 hours ago

International Assistance Dog WeekLori Wallace is at Folsom to honor our furry friends who help those in need. Find out what people are doing to celebrate International Service Dog Week. 4 hours ago

Fire engine involved in crash in StocktonThe firefighter who climbed into the bar was injured. 5 hours ago

10h laundry funTik Tok Laundry Fun 1 day ago

Small Budget Charcuterie Board 10h. 1 day ago

