Chicago Hungry Hound Steve Dolinsky Joins NBC 5 as Food Guy





Long-time Chicago food media personality Steve Dolinsky formerly known as the Hungry Hound will soon return to The Rhythm of the Dining Room, enlisting as a food reporter at NBCs WMAQ-Channel 5. Now rebranded as Food Guy, Dolinsky’s new segment is scheduled to air on the 10 p.m. TV news on Thursdays starting this week. It will take place again on Friday afternoons and weekend mornings. Speaking to Chicago media reporter Robert Feder, Dolinsky says he won’t try to reinvent his approach, the new segments will be very similar to his previous work and hell will continue to cover a range of restaurants, from new high-end openings to neighborhood favorites around town. and suburbs. However, he’s definitely getting rid of the Hungry Hound name, though it’s not yet clear whether the change is a Dolinsky move or an issue with ABC. The recipient of multiple James Beard media awards, Dolinsky left ABC 7 Chicago in late January after 17 years after the station decided not to renew his contract. Much has been said about his departure, as he quickly followed the retirement of Tribune food critic Phil Vettel after 31 years. The news sparked a eulogy from Washington post food critic Tom Sietsema, who interpreted the releases as a possible death knell for the Chicagos who are among the best American culinary scenes. Feder spoke to Kevin Cross, the president and CEOs of NBCUniversal Local Chicago, who was responsible for hiring Dolinsky. Cross mentioned nostalgia while watching James Ward on ABC 7 who spent two decades doing restaurant reviews on television from 1995 to 2005. Vettel was among his fans. Four months after Sietsemas’ statement, however, Dolinsky is back on television and the Tribune (since purchased by the notorious Alden Capital Group) promoted food journalists Louisa Chu and Nick Kindelsperger to co-reviewers. Heaven never fell on Chicago’s culinary media landscape: The pieces largely shifted as familiar faces and voices reappeared under new titles. It remains to be seen if that same fate awaits Elliott Bambrough and Marley Kayden, co-hosts of the Emmy-winning cooking show. Best of Chicago. WGN announced last month that it had canceled the show after more than a decade. Dolinsky, which has a sequel to Pizza City United States due in October, was not immediately contacted for comment. And in other news … The Mammoth Lollapalooza Music Festival often attracts celebrities to Chicago for shows and events. Indeed, the stars are like us! also need to eat. Here are a few VIPs spotted having dinner in the city, according to representatives: The annual Taste of River North neighborhood food festival is canceled for 2021 due to the pandemic fallout that the Chicago hotel industry still faces, according to a press release. Although many restaurants in the area are keen to participate, too many of them still struggle with economic issues and staff shortages that make it impossible to host a large public event, organizers say. The event, which would have marked the festival’s 20th anniversary, was scheduled for August 20-21. More details and information on refunds for advance ticket holders are available online.

