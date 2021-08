Maxi Wade agency announces Windi washington return to the theater while exploring trends, news and culture in and around Hollywood in his podcast talk show. HOLLYWOOD, California, August 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Windi Washington, former actress and successful talent manager, announces she is leaving talent management to reactivate her acting career, while also launching her own podcast talk show: WindiWorld Daily with Windi washington.

Photo by Kevin Parry / WireImage

“I have dedicated my career to the entertainment industry since I was 17, starting out as an actor,” said Windi washington. “But I fell in love with working behind the scenes, putting together a very comprehensive resume that isn’t made public as it should be dealing with talents, celebrities and brands. I’ve never been the type of person who was the loudest in the room, I was just the person who cared about getting the job done, and proudly. “ Washington has since recently landed roles in a number of TV series in 2021, including American Gangster: Trap Queens (BET +) and Trace (VIM). She has also landed roles in feature films slated for release in winter 2021 and 2022 to be announced. His other past TV appearances include Family Reunion (2021), Snowfall (2019-2021), Good Trouble (2019), and In the House (1995). Windi World Daily with Windi washington was created, developed and produced by Ms. Washington, and is registered as a Screen Actors Guild-approved television, web series, and podcast – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). In his show, Washington will explore and present that of hollywood trending topics and interview creative influencers and celebrities in entertainment, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. His story of interviews Hollywood talent to name a few includes interviews with: Bernard telsey , CSA – The Intern (2015)

, CSA – The Intern (2015) April Webster , CSA – Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)

, CSA – Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) Richard hicks , ASC – Gravity (2013)

, ASC – Gravity (2013) Alexis Frank Koczara , CSA, blackish (2014)

, CSA, blackish (2014) Christine Smith Shevchenko, CSA, blackish (2014)

Amanda Lenker Doyle , CSA – Blackish (2014)

, CSA – Blackish (2014) Lea Daniels-Butler , ASC – Empire (2015)

, ASC – Empire (2015) Howard meltzer , CSA – Girl Meets World (2014)

, CSA – Girl Meets World (2014) Meg morman , CSA – Olive and Moka (2015)

, CSA – Olive and Moka (2015) Sunday Boil, CSA – Olive and Mocha (2015)

Albert Tsai , Actor – Dr Ken (2015)

, Actor – Dr Ken (2015) Alexander MacNicoll , Actor – Transparent (2014)

, Actor – Transparent (2014) Emilie robinson , Actress – Transparente (2014)

, Actress – Transparente (2014) Harry Shum Jr. , Actor – Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny (2016)

, Actor – Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny (2016) Janel Parrish , Actress – Pretty Little Liars (2010)

, Actress – Pretty Little Liars (2010) TV Personality Katrina ‘Kat Tat’ Jackson – VH1 Black Ink Crew: Chicago (2012)

(2012) Lash Fary – Founder of Distinctive Assets “I am truly happy to say that it is a joy to return to my original passions. I am delighted to see greatness coming as an actress, host and producer, as an artist and in creating content, ”Washington adds. Windi World Daily with Windi washington is available on iHeartRadio and Pandora with new episodes daily. It’s also available on Amazon Music, Audible, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Google Podcast, Stitcher Podcasts, and all other podcast platforms on iOS or Android. Contact

Maxi Wade Agency

[email protected] Related images windi-washington.jpg

Windi washington

photo by Kevin parry/ WireImage SOURCE agency Maxi Wade

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/windi-washington-renowned-talent-manager-steps-down-to-reactivate-acting-career-and-launch-podcast-windi-world-daily-with-windi-washington-301346242.html

