‘The Chi’ renewed for season 5 at Showtime

Showtime stays with Kevin, Jake, Papa & Co .: Chi has been renewed for a new season at the premium cable company.

Series creator Lena Waithe broke the news on Instagram Live after the show’s Season 4 finale on Sunday.

“Season 5 of Chi come. It’s done. It’s written, ”she told fans, thanking them for their loyalty and audience. “You went with us. Chi has been a journey. We have learned a lot. We have grown a lot. And these characters grew up with us. We yelled at them. We messed around with them. We have seen them go from babies to young men and young women.

Before inviting the cast to talk about the end of the season, she added, “We’re really grateful. Yes, season 5 is coming.

In Sunday’s episode, Mayor Otis “Douda” Perry (played by Curtiss Cook) abruptly left Chicago after Trig threatened to go to the press with security camera footage proving he had beaten his councilor. Marcus. (Read a full recap.) The latest photo of the city official found him wearing a baseball cap and lying down as he walked away from town – but executive producer / showrunner Justin Hillian warned viewers to not completely ruling out the character of Cook, saying, “He overplayed his hand. It didn’t work. But I would find it hard to believe he would give up so easily.

