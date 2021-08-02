I feel blessed that my passion for acting helps others: Ravi





Lafangey Nabob and shank actor Ravi Sudha Choudhary chose the path of production to become an actor. Already established in the pharmaceutical industry, his itch towards the creative realm made him make a change. The path to becoming an actor is actually very difficult and if I had chosen the path of theater or auditions it would have taken years. So I started by making films and over the shoots and workshops, I continued to learn. After seeing my work, I had the chance to work with other creators and realize their projects as well, says Ravi during his visit to Lucknow where he shot four projects. Originally from Purania in Bihar, he tells us about his journey. I started with the production of Kashi in Kashmir directed by Sanoj Mishra which we shot in Lucknow, Varanasi, Srinagar and other cities. I played a character role there to understand the nuances of acting. Then i did Lafangey where I played an antagonist, gradually followed by Rasook and Luckywood all different production houses. The actor-producer is also playing the protagonist in an upcoming film shank which is based on a struggling actor inspired by the late Sushant Singh Rajput and was also filmed in the state capital. Ravi admits he started production to establish himself in acting, but feels blessed that it benefits other actors as well. It is true that I started making films to become an actor, but now I realize that so many artists and technicians have work and have the chance to show their talent. I agree you need to do theater and practice, but if you’ve got the fire and the desire, you can get things done in less time than people take decades to get. I weighed 122 kg and lost 50 kg with the goal of becoming an actor, I worked very hard on myself and learned everything along the way. His next web-film was also shot in Lucknow, Sitapur, Kanpur, Mirzapur and Auraiya. Movie Sitapur: the city of gangsters is inspired by real incidents that have happened in the past. The actor and filmmaker says his project is not inspired by a very big success Mirzapur series. The similarity is that we too have a city name and it’s the same genre, but our story is completely different and so is the treatment. The story revolves around student politics, crime, revenge and the love that is common everywhere, he says and adds that he will be back in town soon to shoot another project.

